Viva MedSuites Expands with a New State-of-the-Art Medical Co-Working Clinic in Mesa, Arizona

One of the highlights of the Mesa Medical Offices is its comprehensive range of amenities. It begins with a comfortable patient waiting room with a staffed front desk ensuring efficient patient management. The clinic has a spacious modern design and includes fully furnished exam rooms, counseling rooms, an IV therapy room, MA stations, a provider workroom, a fully equipped break room and in-suite bathrooms. The clinic provides professional office and medical equipment, medical waste disposal, and ample lockable storage for practice supplies as well as lockable refrigerated storage. There is also an equipment storage room for larger equipment. It is also equipped with a state-of-the-art sound masking system throughout the entire space to provide a high level of voice privacy. Providers can also choose to utilize Viva MedSuites' in-house administrative and medical assistant services as needed, or bring in their own assistants if desired.

Providers can customize their plans to fit their needs and add or remove time or resources as needed. Viva MedSuites offers plans that range from hourly pay-as-you-go bookings to weekly recurring time blocks to full-time exclusive rooms.

A testament to Viva MedSuites' versatility and commitment to excellence, their client base includes a diverse range of medical professionals. From surgeons and orthopedic specialists to nurse practitioners, naturopathic doctors, and medical weight loss experts, Viva MedSuites offers a tailored solution to fit the unique needs of each specialty.

Groberg added, "Our primary intention has always been to empower healthcare professionals with the environment, space, tools and support services they need to successfully opt out of the old way of doing medical clinics, which is both expensive and inflexible. We provide an ideal solution for many independent practitioners as well as satellite clinics for corporate practices. With the addition of our Mesa Medical Offices, we're thrilled to extend our reach and provide even more healthcare professionals with the solutions that will allow them to thrive while staying lean and flexible so they can respond intelligently to whatever their practice may need in the future."

