VIVA Virtual Solutions Welcomes Josh Howell as Business Development Manager

As Business Development Manager, Josh will leverage his expertise to identify new business opportunities, cultivate client relationships, and enhance VIVA's service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

"I am thrilled to join VIVA Virtual Solutions and contribute to its continued success," said Josh Howell. "Having been a former client of VIVA, I know firsthand how valuable using a virtual assistant was to my agency. I am excited to help other agency owners do the same with their agencies. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at VIVA to achieve our shared goals."

Rob Lopez, Founder & CEO of VIVA Virtual Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about Josh's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Josh Howell to our team. His extensive background in business development and deep understanding of the insurance industry will be instrumental in driving our growth initiatives forward."

About VIVA Virtual Solutions:

VIVA Virtual Solutions, LLC, founded in 2020 by industry expert Rob Lopez, is a leading provider of business process outsourcing solutions. With a focus on delivering customized and bilingual support services, VIVA helps businesses of all sizes optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, VIVA boasts a team of over 300 highly skilled virtual assistants based in Central America.

