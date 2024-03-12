Vivante Newport Center Awarded Gold Award for Best Assisted Living/Memory Care Community

"We are incredibly proud to receive the Gold Award for Best Assisted Living from NAHB 55+ Housing Council. This honor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of life for our residents." Curt Olson, CEO, Nexus Companies. Post this

Curt Olson, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Companies, the developer of the Vivante brand of senior living communities, expressed his gratitude at the recognition, stating, "We are incredibly proud to receive the Gold Award for Best Assisted Living from NAHB 55+ Housing Council. This honor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of life for our residents. At Vivante Newport Center, we strive to create an environment that fosters independence, wellness, and community."

The award-winning senior living community boasts a unique and modern design that prioritizes providing the best quality of life for its residents. With a focus on creating a vibrant and engaging community for seniors, Vivante Newport Center has redefined the standards of assisted living. The Gold Award recognizes the community's dedication to pushing the boundaries of traditional senior living and embracing new approaches that enhance the overall experience for residents.

Vivante Newport Center stands as a beacon of excellence in the senior housing industry, setting a new benchmark for quality and service. The award acknowledges the commitment of the entire Vivante Newport Center team to creating an environment that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of residents and their families.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who continuously strive to provide the best possible living experience for our residents. We are honored to be recognized by the NAHB 55+ Housing Council and will continue to innovate and elevate the standards of senior living in our community," said Curt Olson.

About Vivante: Developed by Nexus Companies, Vivante is an award-winning brand of assisted living and memory care communities created to provide the most luxurious retirement living experience possible for our residents. With a focus on health and wellness, Vivante offers personalized service, extraordinary cuisine and dynamic activities to suit each resident's unique lifestyle. The portfolio includes Vivante Newport Mesa, a 296-unit assisted living community in Costa Mesa, and Vivante Newport Center, which features 99 well-appointed residences set in the highly coveted Newport Center/Fashion Island district on the former site of the Orange County Museum of Art. More information can be found at www.vivanteliving.com.

