Vivante Newport Center Earns Gold Nugget Grand Prize Award Honors

Curt Olson, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Companies, the developer of the Vivante brand of senior living communities, expressed his gratitude at the recognition, stating, "We are proud to receive such a prestigious award for the Best Service Enriched 55+ Community - Independent Living /Assisted Living /Memory Care from PCBC. This honor is a testament to Vivante's commitment to providing the best in senior living to our residents, family members and team members. We are so grateful that Vivante continues to be recognized as a leader the senior living industry and will continue to set the bar higher by redefining the idea of what senior living can be."

Vivante Newport Center offers 90 well-appointed independent and assisted living residences ranging from 750 to 2,500 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom floor plans and luxurious penthouse suites. Each residence features a full kitchen with Subzero and Wolf appliances, glass and solid wood cabinetry, washer and dryer, quartz countertops, panoramic views, walk-in closets, and balconies or terraces for ocean breezes. Community amenities include elegant dining options, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a personal trainer, an indoor heated pool, a salon, a movie theater, a fully-stocked art studio, golf simulator and a family fun center with a bowling lounge, arcade, karaoke, full bar, and specialized menu. There's also an expansive outdoor piazza, complete with garden, wood-fired pizza oven and barbeque within a heated pergola, putting green, fire pits, outdoor dining and a dog park. In addition, the community features The Shores, a secure memory care community.

Other unique features include a one-of-a-kind partnership with Hoag, which provides seniors with the convenience of medical services within the community, including on-site doctor visits, a physical and occupational therapy clinic, neurological evaluation and support, and other medical services. In addition, the Vivante Vitality Program, in partnership with California State University, Long Beach, is a proprietary physical, nutritional, cognitive and mental wellness program that empowers participants to take control of their wellness at any age.

About Vivante: Developed by Nexus Companies, Vivante is an award-winning brand of assisted living and memory care communities created to provide the most luxurious retirement living experience possible for our residents. With a focus on health and wellness, Vivante offers personalized service, extraordinary cuisine and dynamic activities to suit each resident's unique lifestyle. The portfolio includes Vivante Newport Mesa, a 296-unit assisted living community in Costa Mesa, and Vivante Newport Center, which features 90 well-appointed residences set in highly coveted Newport Center/Fashion Island. More information can be found at https://vivanteliving.com/.

