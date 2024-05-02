VivaTech 2024: Videolinq Showcasing Advanced, Real-Time, Next-Gen AI Captioning

Instant translation of live broadcasts offers major benefits to broadcasters looking to reach audiences in other countries. Post this

Videolinq EDIT arrives at a pivotal moment when broadcasters seek ways to streamline their operations and expand into new markets. With its integrated live translation capabilities, the platform empowers broadcasters to connect with global audiences effortlessly, breaking down language barriers and unlocking new opportunities.

"We are excited to present Videolinq EDIT this year at VivaTech," shared Eyal Menin, CEO of Videolinq. "Our innovative AI technology not only simplifies workflows for broadcasters but also plays a crucial role in fostering accessibility and inclusion by providing real-time captions and translations."

The importance of accessibility in media cannot be overstated and Videolinq EDIT aims to make content more accessible to a diverse audience. It ensures everyone can enjoy and engage with live broadcasts regardless of language or hearing abilities.

Videolinq invites attendees of VivaTech 2024 to witness firsthand the game-changing potential of Videolinq EDIT's real-time, automated captioning features. The company will showcase how it revolutionizes live broadcasting with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

Established in 2019, Videolinq is a global leader in live streaming services, simplifying the creation and distribution of top-tier live broadcasts. The company offers an online collaborative platform for teams to create live video streams, incorporate closed captioning, engage viewers, and expand audiences across various websites and social media platforms.

