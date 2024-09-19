Vivian Cardia named Honoree of 2024 Columbus Celebration Weekend Dama di Gran Croce Vivian Cardia, philanthropist to help lead the 2024 Columbus Day Parade

Commented Vivian Cardia, "I was a High School student marching in the best parade in New York and never dreamed that I could be an honoree. It still seems like a dream." Post this

Vivian holds the title of Dama di Gran Croce from the American Foundation of Savoy Orders and serves as its Floridian Delegate. Additionally, she serves on the Board of the Ligurians in the World in New York, the American Society of the Italian Legions of Merit. From the Italian Government she received the title of Cavaliere Della Repubblica.

Currently, she serves on the Board of Trustees of John Cabot University in Rome, where CCF supports students through the Honorable Frank Guarini Scholarship Program. Vivian is a board member of the Da Ponte Italian Library, which translates Italian classics into English.

"We are honored to recognize Vivian for her contributions and achievements, which exemplify her dedication to philanthropy and the Italian American community," stated Columbus Citizens Foundation President Christopher Loiacono.

Commented Vivian Cardia, "I was a High School student marching in the best parade in New York and never dreamed that I could be an honoree. It still seems like a dream."

The annual Columbus Day Parade, the largest celebration of Italian American heritage and culture in the United States will take place on Monday, October 14, 2024, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and will include marching bands, floats, and over 100 marching groups up the Fifth Avenue parade route, from 44th Street to 72nd Street. Groups, institutions, and partners from across the United States and Italy will take part in this year's celebration. The parade will be broadcast on ABC-7 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

ABOUT COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION:

Columbus Citizens Foundation is a New York City non-profit organization committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American Heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929. For more information contact [email protected].

