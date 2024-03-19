Viviana Luxury, the Eco-Luxe, Latinx Home Fragrance Company, Debuts in Specialty Grocers With Launch at select Whole Foods Market stores in Northern California

"Viviana Luxury addresses the pain-point around culture and sustainability in home fragrance that I, and countless others, have felt deeply. No matter your color or creed, all of us deserve to anchor our home rituals of rest with clean, inclusive, and premium products." Post this

The Company's seminal "Core Collection" introduces four luxe fragrances and bilingual packaging, inspired by the elegance of coastal Latin America. Through inclusion, Viviana Luxury is expanding the category of premium home fragrance to include the rich and vibrant cultural traditions of Latin America which blend indigenous, African, Asian, and European cultures.

Boasting sustainability-sourced ingredients, the "dirty" candle is transformed into a cleaner burn through a premium vegan candle made from 100% U.S. natural soy wax, California Proposition 65 compliant fragrances, unbleached, organic cotton wicks, and packaging sourced from recycled paper. The Company continues artisanally producing new fragrances in order to overhaul the existing consumer relationship with mass-produced home fragrance.

"Viviana Luxury addresses the pain-point around culture and sustainability in home fragrance that I, and countless others I know, have felt very deeply," said Viviana Luxury Founder and CEO, Viviana Hurtado. "No matter your color or creed, all of us deserve to anchor our home rituals of rest with clean, inclusive, and premium products."

"Our work in this area not only drives macro level impact to consumer cultural inclusion, it also unlocks a sense of empowerment and choice to the consumer," said Hurtado. "Across the board, we've found so much synergy, and we could not be more excited to be working together to delight and represent the customers we serve."

"We're thrilled to bring Viviana Luxury candles and their fresh, unique, Latinx-inspired scent combinations to our Bay Area stores," said Patrick Wyman, Local Forager for Whole Foods Market.

Viviana Luxury is located in the Wellness & Beauty department at San Francisco Bay Area Whole Foods Market stores, debuting with four SKUs of "The Core Collection": "Sand Castles | Castillos de Arena Beach candle," "Bonfire | Fogata candle," "Coastal Hibiscus | Rosa China Costeña candle" and "Coconut Bliss | Delicia Cocada.

Following its launch with Whole Foods Market, Viviana Luxury will begin rapidly expanding its retail presence, growing to 100+ PODs by the end of the year. The Company also plans on furthering its R&D and expanding its product portfolio.

As stated by the Company's mission, "Viviana Luxury isn't simply a consumer packaged goods brand. Instead, we are founded on a set of ideas as simple as they are powerful. We believe arbitrary limits are meant to be broken. We believe everyone has earned a stolen moment of rest. We believe everyone deserves choice and to live empowered, to the fullest. We believe in a cleaner, more inclusive world that together, we'll create."

About Viviana Luxury

Viviana Luxury is an eco-luxe and culture forward home fragrance line celebrating Latin America casa & cultura–home & culture. Founded in 2022 by Viviana Hurtado, a former global news anchor and First Gen daughter of immigrants, VLs fragrances are designed to bring the vibrance, warmth, and magic of Latin America into the home. Hand-poured in the USA, the candles are made with an all-natural 100% U.S. natural soy wax. To learn more about the brand and products, visit https://vivianaluxury.com/.

About Whole Foods Market

Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.

