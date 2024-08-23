Vivica A. Fox Takes Center Stage at Equality Health Foundation's Rhythm of Well-Being Community Concert & Honors Celebration

"I'm thrilled to be part of this important national celebration," said Fox. "Health equity is a cause close to my heart, and I look forward to joining Equality Health Foundation in raising awareness and support for this crucial work." Post this

Fox, known for her dynamic roles in film and television, will attend the Rhythm of Well-Being's Red Carpet VIP Reception, the Health Equity Champion Awards program and concert. Fox is a passionate benefactor known for her dedication to a wide range of charitable efforts, particularly those that focus on health, children, and underserved communities.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this important national celebration," said Fox. "Health equity is a cause close to my heart, and I look forward to joining Equality Health Foundation in raising awareness and support for this crucial work."

In addition to Fox, the event will showcase a variety of notable local luminaries, including Nicole Bidwill, Arizona Cardinals co-owner, former NFL-Raiders wide receiver AC Caswell, and IFBB professional bodybuilder Rusty Jeffers to name a few. The evening will celebrate purpose-driven leadership while offering a star-studded experience that underscores the importance of equitable access to health and well-being for all.

A distinguished array of auction items, graciously donated by our generous supporters will be available for bidding in our exclusive online auction. Among the favorites are the Phoenix Suns Executive Suite for the 2024-2025 season donated by Arizona Public Service and specialty entertainment package donated by celebrity chef Mark Tarbell.

"We are incredibly honored to have Vivica A. Fox participate in this special night," said Tomás León, president of Equality Health Foundation. "Her involvement amplifies our message and commitment to advancing health equity in America, ensuring that our culturally diverse communities thrive. This event is a testament to the power of unity and the importance of recognizing and celebrating those who are making a difference."

The Rhythm of Well-Being Community Concert and Leadership Honors Celebration is designed to entertain, educate, and inspire the community. This year, the public health theme will be mental health, which will be amplified by Public Service Announcements. The community is encouraged to come together to honor four Health Equity Champion Award recipients in Healthcare, Community, Education, and Business. These trailblazing leaders and organizations are dismantling obstacles and forging new avenues to well-being, offering inspiration to everyone.

Equality Health Foundation, the philanthropic partner of Equality Health, is an organization dedicated to advancing health equity and improving well-being access for historically marginalized populations in underserved and under-resourced communities. The nonprofit serves residents and communities in Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Louisiana.

Tickets for the Rhythm of Well-Being Community Concert and Leadership Honors Celebration are available for purchase. For more information about tickets, VIP experiences and sponsorship packages, please visit Equality Health Foundation Rhythm of Well-Being or go directly to Etix.

About Equality Health Foundation

Established in 2019, Equality Health Foundation envisions a world of vibrant and inclusive communities where all individuals have the opportunity to live healthier and longer lives. A bold vision like this cannot be accomplished alone and requires extensive collaboration across local communities around the country to level the playing field and make a sustainable and transformative change—a movement for advancing equal access to health and well-being for all. For more information about Equality Health Foundation, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/ or follow Equality Health Foundation on Facebook, @EQHFoundation on Twitter, and Equality Health Foundation on LinkedIn.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,200 PCPs and 750,000 lives across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered through hyper-local resources at scale and establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources. For more information about Equality Health, visit equalityhealth.com or follow EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

