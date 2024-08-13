Vivid Commerce Ranks No. 714 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Vivid Commerce has been recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 714 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, thanks to its exceptional growth in the fintech and payments industry. CEO Derek Henmi attributes this success to the team's dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional value to clients.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivid Commerce, a leader in the payments industry, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 714 among the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious honor marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, showcasing its exceptional growth and dedication to innovation. The Inc. 5000 rankings provide a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

CEO Derek Henmi expressed his pride in the team's accomplishment, stating, "I am incredibly proud of our entire team for the hard work, dedication, and innovation that have led us to this milestone. Making the 2024 Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients. This achievement reflects the strength of our company culture and the extraordinary talent of our people. Together, we are not just growing; we are thriving, and I couldn't be more excited for what the future holds."

Founded in 2017, Vivid Commerce has quickly become a standout in the fintech industry, offering innovative payment solutions to businesses of all shapes and sizes. The company's unique approach to leveraging cutting-edge technology, coupled with a deep understanding of customer needs has been a key driver of its rapid growth and success.

As Vivid Commerce continues to expand its footprint in the market, the company remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation, customer focus, and excellence. This recognition by Inc. is just the beginning, as Vivid Commerce looks forward to many more years of growth and success.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Vivid Commerce

Vivid is a financial services and technology company that provides businesses with innovative payment processing solutions. Founded in 2017, the company is dedicated to providing guidance and transparency on point of sale, payments, and other tools that you need to run and grow your business.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, compiled by Inc. magazine. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. For more information on the Inc. 5000, visit www.inc.com.

