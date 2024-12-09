Vivid Vascular and Fox Vein Team Walk in Honor of Dr. Susan Fox to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

The Vivid Vascular and Fox Vein team came together on October 19, 2024, for the annual Breast Cancer Walk, honoring the memory of Dr. Susan Fox, a beloved figure who profoundly impacted the local medical community.

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 19, 2024, the Vivid Vascular and Fox Vein team came together to participate in the annual Breast Cancer Walk, to honor and celebrate the memory of Dr. Susan Fox, a beloved figure who profoundly impacted the local medical community.

Dr. Fox, a compassionate leader and advocate, dedicated her life to improving the health and well-being of her patients. Her passing left an indelible mark on all who knew her. To pay tribute to her legacy and raise awareness for an important cause, the Vivid Vascular and Fox Vein team walked in her honor.

The event brought together individuals whose lives have been touched by breast cancer, serving as a memorial for Dr. Fox and a powerful reminder of the importance of community support in the ongoing fight against breast cancer.

"At Vivid Vascular, we believe that together, we are stronger. This walk is a symbol of our collective commitment to battling breast cancer, supporting survivors, and honoring those we've lost," said Dr. Adam Gropper, Interventional Radiologist and Founder of Vivid Vascular. "Dr. Fox's legacy continues to guide our efforts, and we are honored to carry that torch forward."

Each step taken during the Breast Cancer Walk acknowledged everyone affected by this disease and inspired others to take action. Whether through supporting breast cancer awareness initiatives, contributing to research, or fostering solidarity, the event demonstrated the impact of community engagement.

Together, the Vivid Vascular and Fox Vein team invited participants to reflect, remember, and rally around a shared cause. Their efforts serve as a compelling example of how organizations can come together to create meaningful change.

For more information on Vivid Vascular and their ongoing efforts, call (305) 504-8667 or visit https://vividvascular.com/.

About Vivid Vascular

Vivid Vascular was founded by Dr. Adam Gropper, MD, who has performed thousands of vascular procedures. The clinic offers a more personalized experience, distinct from the typical hospital setting. At Vivid Vascular, patients are welcomed into a calm, soothing environment where their individual needs receive focused attention.

Dr. Gropper's expertise in vascular treatments allows Vivid Vascular to provide state-of-the-art, minimally invasive procedures in a patient-centered space. This combination of advanced care and a relaxing atmosphere ensures that every patient's comfort and health are prioritized at every step of their treatment journey.

