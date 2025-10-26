Vivid Vascular Offers Genicular Artery Embolization for Knee Osteoarthritis

Dr. Adam Gropper and His Team at Vivid Vascular Introduce Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) at Their Miami-Area Clinics, Providing Patients With a Minimally Invasive Alternative for Knee Pain Relief

AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivid Vascular, a leading boutique-style medical facility founded by interventional radiologist Dr. Adam S. Gropper, proudly announces the addition of Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) to its suite of minimally invasive treatments. Now available in its Aventura, Kendall, and Hollywood offices, GAE offers new hope for patients living with the pain and limitations of knee osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, affects millions of Americans and can significantly impact daily life. Traditional treatment options, such as oral medications, injections, or even surgery, often fail to provide lasting relief. Genicular artery embolization represents a cutting-edge alternative. By reducing blood flow to the inflamed areas of the knee joint, this outpatient procedure decreases pain and inflammation while promoting better mobility.

"We are excited to provide our patients with an innovative solution like GAE," said Dr. Adam Gropper, founder of Vivid Vascular. "Knee osteoarthritis can take away a person's independence and quality of life. With GAE, many patients can return to their normal activities within days, without the long recovery times of surgery."

Unlike joint replacement surgery, which requires weeks or months of rehabilitation, most patients undergoing GAE resume daily routines in just a few days. The procedure is performed in Vivid Vascular's calm, patient-focused offices, reflecting the practice's mission of delivering advanced care in a comfortable, personalized environment.

"Our goal at Vivid Vascular has always been to combine state-of-the-art technology with compassionate, patient-centered care," added Dr. Gropper. "Offering GAE is another step in our commitment to help patients overcome painful conditions without the risks and downtime of invasive surgery."

As one of South Florida's most respected interventional radiologists, Dr. Gropper has performed thousands of successful procedures throughout his career. His leadership continues to place Vivid Vascular at the forefront of modern medical innovation.

Patients suffering from knee osteoarthritis are encouraged to explore this new treatment option. To learn more about genicular artery embolization or to schedule a consultation, visit www.vividvascular.com or call (305) 504-8667.

