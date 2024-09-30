Vivid Vascular to Begin Offering Genicular Artery Embolization for Knee Osteoarthritis

Interventional Radiologist Dr. Adam S. Gropper, founder of Vivid Vascular, a leading interventional radiology practice with offices in Aventura, Kendall/South Miami, and Hollywood, Florida, proudly announces the addition of genicular artery embolization (GAE) to their list of services for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. This innovative procedure has shown promising results in reducing pain and improving mobility in patients suffering from this debilitating condition.

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivid Vascular, a boutique-style medical facility created by interventional radiologist Dr. Adam S. Gropper, diagnoses and treats medical and cosmetic vascular disorders with a patient-centric approach, using the latest diagnostic and therapeutic technology.

Dr. Gropper is pleased to announce the addition of genicular artery embolization (GAE) to their list of services for treating knee osteoarthritis. This innovative procedure has shown promising results in reducing pain and improving mobility in patients suffering from this debilitating condition.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a common form of arthritis that affects millions of people worldwide. It is caused by the breakdown and eventual loss of cartilage in the joints, resulting in stiffness, pain, and limited range of motion. While there are various treatment options available for OA, many patients continue to experience persistent pain and limited function despite these interventions.

GAE is a minimally invasive procedure that targets the genicular arteries, the small blood vessels responsible for supplying blood to the knee joint. By blocking these arteries using tiny particles, GAE effectively reduces inflammation and decreases pain in the affected area. This approach differs from traditional treatments like corticosteroid injections or oral medications, which only provide temporary relief.

One of the key benefits of GAE is its minimal recovery time. Unlike surgeries such as knee replacement, which can take weeks or months to heal, patients typically resume their daily activities within a few days after the procedure. Additionally, GAE has been shown to have a lower risk of serious side effects compared to other treatments for OA.

"We are excited to offer GAE as an alternative treatment option for our patients with knee osteoarthritis," says Dr. Gropper. "We understand the impact that this condition can have on an individual's quality of life, and we believe that GAE will make a significant difference in managing their symptoms."

As a leader in the field of interventional radiology, Vivid Vascular is constantly seeking new and innovative ways to improve patient outcomes and provide more effective solutions for various medical conditions. The addition of GAE to their services is a testament to their commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in healthcare.

Don't let knee pain hold you back any longer. If you or someone you know is struggling with knee osteoarthritis, contact Vivid Vascular at (305) 504-8667 to learn more about genicular artery embolization and discover if the procedure could be right for you.

About Vivid Vascular

Vivid Vascular was founded by Dr. Adam Gropper, MD, who has performed thousands of vascular procedures. The clinic offers a more personalized experience, distinct from the typical hospital setting. At Vivid Vascular, patients are welcomed into a calm, soothing environment where their individual needs receive focused attention.

Dr. Gropper's expertise in vascular treatments allows Vivid Vascular to provide state-of-the-art, minimally invasive procedures in a patient-centered space. This combination of advanced care and a relaxing atmosphere ensures that every patient's comfort and health are prioritized at every step of their treatment journey.

Media Contact

Web Promotion Partners for Vivid Vascular, Web Promotion Partners for Vivid Vascular, 1 3213397072, [email protected]

SOURCE Vivid Vascular