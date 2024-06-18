VividCharts announces addition of new strategic board members for accelerated growth in the ServiceNow reporting space

"When you put reporting at the front of the conversation, you leverage data to help users refine their tasks, managers improve their oversight and executives align their strategy to reality. The future of BI and data insights in the ServiceNow ecosystem will be pioneered by VividCharts." Post this

Marc most recently led the successful sale of Thirdera, the largest ServiceNow integration consultancy in the world, to Cognizant, a global juggernaut in the IT services and consulting industry.

"In my 15 years working with ServiceNow customers, reporting has always been an afterthought but we know people respect what you inspect. When you put reporting at the front of the conversation and have a defined strategy, you unlock the gold mine of data to help users refine their tasks, managers improve their oversight and executives align their strategy to reality. This is why I jumped on the opportunity to invest in VividCharts and jumped on the opportunity to join the Board. The future of business intelligence and data insights in the ServiceNow ecosystem will be pioneered by VividCharts ."

Marc Talluto , VividCharts Board Member

Additionally, John Willmoth joins the VividCharts board with over 30+ years of experience in finance, corporate development, and investing. He founded Poplar Ventures to invest in early stage SaaS companies in middle America and has served on the boards of multiple venture backed companies. John was most recently honored as the 2023 Investor of the Year by the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.

"Marc and John have both been long-time supporters and investors of VividCharts and I'm thrilled to formally add them to our Board of Directors. Marc has absolutely unmatched experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem while John knows SaaS like the back of his hand. This is a big day for us, our customers, and the entire ServiceNow space."

Mitch Stutler , CEO of VividCharts

Today, 97% of ServiceNow's customers are extracting data out of the platform for reporting purposes. This greatly diminishes the power of ServiceNow by putting broader user adoption, data security and governance, as well as the overall effectiveness of work management in the platform at risk. Organizations who utilize external tools and BI resources to manipulate their ServiceNow data often fail to realize the full value of their investment and seek out alternative solutions to mitigate this gap.

VividCharts' core product offering aims to be a one-stop solution for all operational ServiceNow reporting, data manipulation and visualizations, eliminating the need to export data and serve reports outside the source of truth. When large enterprise-level organizations leveraging ServiceNow get serious about digital transformation, they often find themselves without a cohesive data management and reporting strategy - VividCharts is the trusted authority on all things reporting in the ServiceNow industry.

Outside of traditional reporting visualizations, VividCharts also offers VividSheets, a spreadsheet-like UI to manage data calculations inside the ServiceNow platform, as well as Reporting Audit and Implementation Services for a hands-off reporting transformation.

In the era of "do more with less" organizations using ServiceNow that take advantage of VividCharts' products and guidance will experience better decision-making and accelerated business results.

VividCharts is the leading data visualization and native reporting platform for ServiceNow. They are backed by ServiceNow Ventures and hold the badge of Elite ServiceNow Build Partner. The company was founded in 2018 with immense industry backing to solve the reporting pain points of ServiceNow customers that no one was addressing. Helmed by two ServiceNow industry veterans, VividCharts developed their innovative reporting technology to streamline critical business reporting for a myriad of stakeholder types and functional areas. Visit vividcharts.com for more information.

