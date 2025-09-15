Vivier Affirms Its Legacy with First-to-Market Vitamin C Breakthrough: Serum 30

Premium pharmaceutical skincare brand, Vivier, unveils its latest innovation: Serum 30, a breakthrough Vitamin C serum clinically proven to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation while visibly refining texture and tone for a smoother, more radiant complexion.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premium pharmaceutical skincare brand, Vivier, unveils its latest innovation: Serum 30, a breakthrough Vitamin C serum clinically proven to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation while visibly refining texture and tone for a smoother, more radiant complexion.

Developed with scientific precision, Serum 30 was named for its advanced formula, which boasts a potent 30% Vitamin C concentration. This formula combines two unique forms of Vitamin C, 20% Et-VC® (3-0 Ethyl Ascorbic Acid)[1] and 10% L-Ascorbic Acid USP[2], which deliver ultimate skin-brightening results and powerful protection against damage, without compromising skin health.

"Our mission has always been to provide premium, innovation-led, science-backed products ever since we launched our first Vitamin C serum 25 years ago," says Jess Vivier, Founder of Vivier. "With the launch of Serum 30, the eighth product in our portfolio of category-defining Vitamin C serums, Vivier ushers in a new era of topical hyperpigmentation treatment by offering something truly groundbreaking and previously unattainable."

Cosmetic industry standards have historically considered 8-20% an ideal level of Vitamin C to achieve one's desired skin brightening and antioxidant protection results, largely due to the risk of potential irritation and/or increased possibility of rapid oxidation past the 20% ceiling. Serum 30 challenges convention by leveraging Vivier's patented IntraDermal System (IDS)®[3] and expertly balancing Et-VC® and L-Ascorbic Acid USP to achieve maximum potency, stability, comfort, and brightening. These results were only made possible through the use of IDS and rival those seen from Hydroquinone, a topical skin-lightening agent unavailable in the United States without a prescription, which many industry experts consider the gold standard.

Suitable for all skin types, users will benefit from visibly reduced hyperpigmentation, including dark spots, age spots, sun damage, melasma, and the prevention of new unwanted discoloration. Additional benefits users will experience are boosted collagen for reduced fine lines and wrinkles, and powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory support to reduce redness and the chances of rebound hyperpigmentation, making Serum 30 optimal for sensitive, reactive or post-treatment skin. The product retails for $200.00 USD and is available at vivierskin.com and through authorized skincare professionals.

[1]Et-VC® (3-0 Ethyl Ascorbic Acid) is a highly stable ethylated Vitamin C derivative that provides superior inhibition of the melanogenesis process, giving it a powerful lightening effect, while serving as a potent anti-aging, anti-inflammatory active that boosts collagen synthesis and protects skin from damage. Its lipophilic structure enables dual solubility, enhancing its ability to efficiently penetrate both hydrophilic and lipophilic layers of the skin for gentle yet potent brightening.

[2]L-Ascorbic Acid USP is the most potent, pure, and bioavailable form of Vitamin C, offering unparalleled antioxidant protection, maximum collagen-boosting benefits, and rapid brightening results thanks to its small molecular size—which enhances absorption and penetration—and its ability to act immediately without requiring conversion like stabilized derivatives.

[3]IntraDermal System (IDS)® is a proprietary delivery system that protects the Vitamin C and enhances penetration into all skin layers, with 2x more Vitamin C retention in the skin overall and 4x more in the dermis, while resisting oxidation to maintain maximum potency and consistent, visible results.

About Vivier

Vivier is a Canadian pharmaceutical grade skincare brand driven by the beauty of results - offering a range of proven formulas backed by science to prepare, target, moisturize and protect the skin. For 25 years, Vivier has championed innovative ingredients and rigorous testing, continuously dedicated towards delivering only the most exceptional results to empower individuals to look and feel their best. Vivier products are found online and in various medical and dermatology clinics throughout Canada. For more information, visit www.vivierskin.com or follow us on social media @vivierskin.

