Vivo, OmniScience's genAI-powered clinical trial control tower, wins 2024 The Whale Tank competition at Innovation Network Gathering

The Innovation Network's annual Gathering, held in West Chester, PA, is as unique as its historic yet eclectic location. "We nominate and invite some of the brightest minds and boldest innovators in clinical research," explained Heejae Jeong, Event Coordinator. "The small size of the Gathering enables participants to build relationships, and to dive into collaborative ideas to carry forward into #ING2025" said Jeff Smith, Curator & Executive Partner. "Angela Holmes is a star, and her vision is exciting," added Smith. Notable organizations in attendance included over 25 sponsors from large pharma and mid-sized biotech companies, such as Pfizer, Bayer, Merck, CSL Behring, GSK, J&J, and Novartis.

The inaugural Whale Tank competition, a highlight of this event, invited six finalists from the clinical trial sector, out of many more submissions. The up-and-coming companies each presented a three-minute "Shark Tank" style pitch to a panel of pharma industry leaders ("Whales"), followed by a Q&A, and then in-depth round robins where the judges were joined by investors, entrepreneurs, and the finalists for a deeper round of discussion.

"The thing that makes me proudest about our Whale Tank win is that it further validates our vision for Vivo as the solution that will enable clinical operations teams to deliver therapies to patients faster, more equitably, and at a lower cost," shared Angela Holmes. "The OmniScience team is truly one-of-a-kind and continues to blow me away with their speed-to-innovation passion. Sharing this win with them is not only a highlight for our company, but also a professional highpoint for me as a team leader."

About The Whale Tank and the Innovation Network Gathering

The Whale Tank, hosted by the Innovation Network, is an exclusive pitch competition designed to showcase groundbreaking innovations in clinical research. This event connects cutting-edge technology companies with investors, clinical trial sponsors, and experts to accelerate the most impactful solutions in the industry. It's more than a showcase - Whale Tank is where innovation meets acceleration, forging powerful, lasting connections between innovators and their ideal partners, whether customers, investors, or strategic advisors.

The broader Innovation Network Gathering conference fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration, bringing together leaders from clinical research sites, patient advocacy groups, and academia to tackle the sector's most challenging questions. Featuring keynote talks, breakout "Dive Teams," and the Whale Tank competition itself, the event offers an unparalleled environment for driving meaningful change in the industry. Topics include AI, technology & services quality, patient experience, and protocol design.

About OmniScience

OmniScience is a trusted partner to leading life science organizations advancing clinical R&D missions through unparalleled expertise in clinical data science. Our expert team has served biopharma as a Data Science CRO, developing AI/ML solutions to translate complex clinical trial data into knowledge.

We believe in a future where all clinical trial data can be unified and translated into knowledge in real time. That's why we created Vivo - Your new favorite clinical development colleague.

Our flagship solution, Vivo, delivers real-time data insights, transforming clinical trial data into knowledge to produce on-demand answers that drive life-saving innovations in healthcare. Reduce cost. Shorten timelines. Improve monitoring and oversight. Make better decisions with higher quality data.

If you would like to discuss how we can help you, reach us at [email protected] or on LinkedIn.

