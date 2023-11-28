VivoAquatics, a Leading Provider of Water Safety, Compliance and Sustainability Solutions, Is Shortlisted In the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards

"Being shortlisted for the Best Use of the Cloud in IoT category is an outstanding achievement and speaks to our continued emphasis on innovation and providing exceptional customer service," said Willan Johnson, CEO of VivoAquatics. Post this

"It is an honor to be recognized among so many other likeminded organizations that are leading the way in cloud technology," said Willan Johnson, CEO of VivoAquatics. "Being shortlisted for the Best Use of the Cloud in IoT category is an outstanding achievement and speaks to our continued emphasis on innovation and providing exceptional customer service."

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards has sought to promote and celebrate excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Entries are accepted from across the globe and across multiple industry sectors.

"Fortunately, technology has not yet outpaced our imaginations, as this year's remarkable shortlist demonstrates," said James Williams, head of operations for The Cloud Awards. "We have welcomed entrants from a wide spectrum of industries, including online retail, education, healthcare and data management. Hundreds of cloud-based products and solutions have impressed our judging panel."

The Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, and winners announced on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

To view the full shortlist on which VivoAquatics is named, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-2024-cloud-awards-shortlist/. For more information on VivoAquatics and its industry-leading technology, visit www.vivoaquatics.com.

About VivoAquatics

VivoAquatics provides a smart and connected technology platform for pools, spas and water features. Providing real-time chemical management, monitoring and work-flow tools, VivoAquatics helps deliver the safest and most appealing water for guests in a more sustainable and cost-effective way. The platform is the center of the aquatics program which also includes expert support, training, certification and procurement optimization. VivoAquatics partners with the world's leading hospitality, real estate and fitness brands to help manage their water that is enjoyed by millions of guests each including Hilton Supply, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels, Westgate Resorts, In-Shape Fitness, The Irvine Company, G6 Hospitality and many more. For more information, visit https://www.vivoaquatics.com/.

