VivoAquatics Is Named a Winner in the 2024 SaaS Awards Program

"We are committed to partnering with our clients to provide valuable tools like real-time monitoring and 24/7 alerts and notifications to help them not only maintain compliance with complex government regulations, but also ensure the highest level of health and safety for their guests." Post this

"We are honored to be named the winner in this important category focused on risk management and health and safety," said Richard Lindhorn, vice president for VivoAquatics. "We are committed to partnering with our clients to provide valuable tools like real-time monitoring and 24/7 alerts and notifications to help them not only maintain compliance with complex government regulations, but also ensure the highest level of health and safety for their guests."

A long-established awards program spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognize the leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We're thrilled to reveal the winners of The 2024 SaaS Awards after three intense rounds of judging. It's been an outstanding edition of the awards this year, and the team and I would like to thank all those organizations that entered. A huge congratulations to all of 2024's winners. We are extremely excited to see how they continue to drive the industry forwards in the coming years."

To view the full list of winners across all categories, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-winners. For additional information on VivoAquatics, visit https://www.vivoaquatics.com/.

About VivoAquatics

VivoAquatics provides a smart and connected technology platform for operators to manage water features including pools, spas and more, as well as the overall conservation of a facility. An innovative suite of commercial water solutions, VivoAquatics equips customers with the tools needed to improve water safety, conservation and compliance. It provides chemical automation, water safety monitoring, leak detection, water and energy usage monitoring, compliance management and more to deliver the safest and most appealing water for guests in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

The technology platform is the center of the program, which also includes expert support, training, certification and procurement optimization. VivoAquatics partners with hundreds of the world's leading hospitality, real estate, fitness and REIT brands including Hilton, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels, Westgate Resorts, In-Shape Fitness, The Irvine Company, Marriott Vacation Worldwide, Marriott International, Aman and many more. For more information on VivoAquatics' technology, visit https://www.vivoaquatics.com/.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

Media Contact

Alyssa Benson, Crowe PR, 1 6197940114 707, [email protected]

SOURCE VivoAquatics