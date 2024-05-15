VivoAquatics Launches a Facility-Wide Sub-Metering Water Usage Platform to Provide Critical Monitoring and Leak Detection

"Water management hits all major pain points for facility engineers – water safety, conservation, compliance and cost. This new platform—now part of VivoPoint— ensures proactive risk mitigation of leaks and seamless compliance with regulatory standards." Post this

"Our cutting-edge cloud-based technology revolutionizes water management by pairing sensors and tools for data analysis in one platform," said Richard Lindhorn, vice president of VivoAquatics. "Water management hits all major pain points for facility engineers – water safety, conservation, compliance and cost. This new platform—now part of VivoPoint— ensures proactive risk mitigation of leaks and seamless compliance with regulatory standards. With real-time insights, properties can stay vigilant, proactive and primed to address any facility concerns promptly. Moreover, facilities can now cost effectively set and track benchmarks."

The new platform uses a secure wireless cellular gateway to connect to water meter sensors to gather information on a real-time basis. The data is then integrated into the industry-leading VivoPoint application to allow for instant review, predictive analytics and identification of areas of improvement or optimization for the property. The benefits are substantial as water loss generates increased costs of water, chemical treatment, energy usage, structural damage, litigation and more.

The advancement comes shortly after VivoAquatics launched Blu, an artificial intelligence solution programmed to deliver timely, in-depth and personalized guidance for addressing both routine and intricate challenges in managing water across a facility, whether it be troubleshooting a water chemistry issue with a swimming pool or evaluating an underground leak.

VivoAquatics provides smart, water solutions for many of the world's leading hospitality, real estate, fitness and REIT brands including Hilton, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels, Aman, Westgate Resorts, In-Shape Fitness, The Irvine Company, Marriott Vacation Worldwide, Marriott International and many more.

About VivoAquatics

VivoAquatics provides a smart and connected technology platform for operators to manage water features including pools, spas and more, as well as the overall conservation of a facility. An innovative suite of commercial aquatic solutions, VivoAquatics equips customers with the tools needed to improve water safety, conservation and compliance. It provides chemical automation, water safety monitoring, leak detection, water and energy usage monitoring, compliance management and more to deliver the safest and most appealing water for guests in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

The technology platform is the center of the program, which also includes expert support, training, certification and procurement optimization. VivoAquatics partners with hundreds of the world's leading hospitality, real estate, fitness and REIT brands including Hilton, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels, Westgate Resorts, In-Shape Fitness, The Irvine Company, Marriott Vacation Worldwide, Marriott International, Aman and many more. For more information on VivoAquatics' technology, visit https://www.vivoaquatics.com/.

