VivoAquatics Launches Artificial Intelligence Chat Interface to Help Clients Solve Water and Aquatic Management Challenges Faster

"VivoAquatics is uniquely capable of offering such a powerful tool," said Willan Johnson, CEO of VivoAquatics. "With more than a hundred million data points captured from IoT sensors, hundreds of thousands of product transactions and a deep proprietary knowledge base, our development team has worked hard to train our AI model to be the most accurate and helpful resource. This is but the first iteration of Blu, and we look forward to working with our industry partners to implement and refine it and move towards making it a foundational part of our overall solution set."

Blu helps eliminate pain points faced by engineers including delays or uncertainties when searching for solutions to urgent or routine issues, the high costs associated with regular professional maintenance services and the challenge of receiving generic advice that doesn't take into consideration the unique elements of each amenity (i.e., pools, spas, water features) or engineering function.

To learn more about Blu, visit https://www.vivoaquatics.com/blu or watch an informational video, linked here.

For additional information on VivoAquatics' technology, visit https://www.vivoaquatics.com/.

About VivoAquatics

VivoAquatics provides a smart and connected technology platform for operators to manage water features including pools, spas and more, as well as the overall conservation of a facility. An innovative suite of commercial aquatic solutions, VivoAquatics equips customers with the tools needed to improve water safety, conservation and compliance. It provides chemical automation, water safety monitoring, leak detection, water and energy usage monitoring, compliance management and more to deliver the safest and most appealing water for guests in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

The technology platform is the center of the program, which also includes expert support, training, certification and procurement optimization. VivoAquatics partners with hundreds of the world's leading hospitality, real estate, fitness and REIT brands including Hilton Supply, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels, Westgate Resorts, In-Shape Fitness, The Irvine Company, G6 Hospitality and many more. For more information on VivoAquatics' technology, visit https://www.vivoaquatics.com/.

