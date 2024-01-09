VivoAquatics Named 'Best Use of the Cloud in IoT' by the Cloud Awards

The Company's State-of-the-art Technology Provides Water and Energy Cost Savings in the Hospitality, Fitness, Municipality and Recreational Industries
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VivoAquatics, a leading provider of innovative water safety, compliance and sustainability solutions, announced today it has been named the winner of the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards in the Best Use of the Cloud in IoT category. The award win emphasizes the organization's commitment to excellence while offering valuable water management solutions and analytics to hotels, resorts, fitness centers and other facilities through its SaaS application.
VivoAquatics continues to provide outstanding results to the world's top facilities and safeguarding properties that millions of guests enjoy each year. Leveraging its innovative SaaS platform, VivoPoint, VivoAquatics provides oversight of all recreational water amenities to help clients reduce operating costs, maintain compliance and improve guest satisfaction. With VivoPoint, VivoAquatics has automated and monitored hundreds of millions of gallons of water, provided more than 15 million safety and sustainability data points per month and saved clients 20% in water costs.
"We are honored that the prestigious Cloud Awards has recognized our innovative technology and commitment to excellence," said Willan Johnson, CEO of VivoAquatics. "We look forward to our continued growth in 2024 and beyond as we continue to provide our clients with real-time monitoring, alerts and notifications, leak detection, asset management and more to help elevate guest safety and satisfaction and save resources."
The Cloud Awards has recognized and honored innovation in cloud computing since 2011, spanning diverse industry sectors and welcoming submissions from organizations across the globe.
Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The Cloud Awards continue to lead the way in identifying the great organizations who create world-changing technologies. VivoAquatics is a truly impressive winner of a Cloud Award, taking cloud technologies to new heights. They impressed the panel with their market-leading innovations and it was a real pleasure to see them come top in their category."
To view the full list of Cloud Award winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-2024-cloud-awards-finalists/.
VivoAquatics works with brands including Hilton Supply, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels and more. For additional information on its world-class technology, visit www.VivoAquatics.com.
About VivoAquatics
VivoAquatics provides a smart and connected technology platform for pools, spas and water features. Providing real-time chemical management, monitoring and work-flow tools, VivoAquatics helps deliver the safest and most appealing water for guests in a more sustainable and cost-effective way. The platform is the center of the aquatics program which also includes expert support, training, certification and procurement optimization. VivoAquatics partners with the world's leading hospitality, real estate and fitness brands to help manage their water that is enjoyed by millions of guests each including Hilton Supply, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels, Westgate Resorts, In-Shape Fitness, The Irvine Company, G6 Hospitality and many more. For more information, visit https://www.vivoaquatics.com/.
Media Contact
Alyssa Benson, VivoAquatics, 1 6197940114 707, [email protected], VivoAquatics.com
SOURCE VivoAquatics
Share this article