VivoAquatics Named Winner of Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution in the 2024-2025 Cloud Awards, Continuing Momentum from a Monumental Year

In response, VivoAquatics continued to innovate with new products designed to empower clients to tackle these challenges head on. Blu, an AI-powered agent, was created to help address water management challenges faster and is available 24/7 to facilitate problem-solving, minimize dependence on external consultations and expedite decision-making. The company also launched VivoGuard to elevate its regulatory compliance management offerings. With it, customers can better understand and manage water risks and compliance for increased peace of mind. Finally, the company released a new smart water usage and leak detection platform to help facilities meet corporate conservation targets while reducing the risks and costs associated with leaks.

"Our clients continue to amaze us with their focus on the safety and sustainability of water' said Willan Johnson, CEO of VivoAquatics. "From noteworthy industry awards to new product developments created with our customers' ever-changing needs in mind, this past year positioned us for continued success. We plan to build on this momentum by continuing to shape the future of water management and empowering our clients with the best water safety, conservation and compliance solutions possible."

Through partnerships with many of the world's leading portfolios and properties, and by delivering innovative solutions, VivoAquatics continued to drive strong results:

Showcasing double digit growth in financial growth and property installations.

Providing water management solutions for properties across 31 states and 3 countries with 300+ million sensor readings per month.

Driving industry leading water safety with a leading national portfolio reporting zero health department closures and zero guest claims regarding water quality.

Reducing water and energy costs by up to 25% for properties and portfolios. One client saw such success (and also prevention of costly structural leaks) they implemented water usage monitoring and leak detection across 500 bodies of water.

The 2024-2025 Cloud Award recognition builds on previous success. Last year, VivoAquatics earned prestigious accolades for its comprehensive approach to water safety, conservation and compliance. The company was named the winner of the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards in the "Best Use of the Cloud in IoT category." Additionally, VivoAquatics' flagship platform, VivoPoint, was named the "Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety or Risk Management" in the 2024 SaaS Awards, underscoring VivoAquatics' commitment to helping customers maintain compliance and offer the highest level of sanitation and safety.

As VivoAquatics reflects on a successful year, the company remains focused on its mission to redefine and improve water management standards. Plans for 2025 include the launch of new AI capabilities to help resolve issues faster and better predict future maintenance and operational needs. In addition, the company continues to build deeper relationships with clients to tackle other essential water systems (i.e., cooling towers, boilers, etc) on property. Finally, the VivoPoint platform will continue to embrace an open ecosystem of the best hardware and sensors while also integrating with leading partners.

About VivoAquatics

VivoAquatics provides a smart and connected technology platform for operators to manage water features including pools, spas and more, as well as the overall conservation of a facility. An innovative suite of commercial aquatic solutions, VivoAquatics equips customers with the tools needed to improve water safety, conservation and compliance. It provides chemical automation, water safety monitoring, leak detection, water and energy usage monitoring, compliance management and more to deliver the safest and most appealing water for guests in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

The technology platform is the center of the program, which also includes expert support, training, certification and procurement optimization. VivoAquatics partners with hundreds of the world's leading hospitality, real estate, fitness and REIT brands including Hilton, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels, Westgate Resorts, In-Shape Fitness, The Irvine Company, Marriott Vacation Worldwide, Marriott International, Aman and many more. For more information on VivoAquatics' technology, visit https://www.vivoaquatics.com/.

