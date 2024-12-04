Vivos and SleepImage © Revolutionize Sleep Apnea Diagnostics with Affordable Home Sleep Testing Solutions

"SRBDs are conditions that have a direct impact on patients' health. And in order to access proper treatment, they first need a clear and reliable diagnosis" — Kirk Huntsman, Chairman and CEO of Vivos Therapeutics. Post this

For uninsured patients, facility fees can make in-lab sleep studies prohibitively expensive. Add in the inconvenience and hassle of going to a sleep lab and patients tend to avoid the process altogether. Moreover, many in-lab sleep testing centers are backlogged with wait times exceeding 90 days.

High costs and lack of access may explain, at least in part, why sleep assessments have long been overlooked in routine health assessments. Despite its profound impact on overall well-being, only 66% of physicians reported discussing sleep habits during visits. (4) Most clinicians don't offer routine screens for SRBDs, and many patients are simply unwilling to spend the night in a strange sleep laboratory.

"People need to understand that SRBDs, especially sleep apnea, will not simply 'go away' on their own", explains Huntsman. "These are conditions that have a direct impact on patients' health. And in order to access the proper treatment, which we specialize in here at Vivos, they first need access to a clear and reliable diagnosis".

OSA, for instance, is linked to severe health risks such as high blood pressure, stroke, glaucoma, diabetes, cancer, fibromyalgia, erectile dysfunction, depression, anxiety, ADD / ADHD, bed wetting, night terrors, snoring, bruxism, malocclusion, allergies, craniofacial asymmetries, fascial distortions, tongue ties, postural asymmetries, pain, temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMD), migraine headaches, cluster headaches, preeclampsia, premature birth, low birth weight, lower IQ, poor academic performance, and more. (5-8)

Empowering Patients Through Affordable, Non-Invasive Solutions

With 30% to 50% of consumers now embracing at-home diagnostics, self-monitoring tools are reshaping how people manage their health. (9) Vivos is at the forefront with VivoScore, a cutting-edge finger ring type screening and home sleep testing technology FDA-cleared for use in patients as young as 2 years old.

VivoScore's technology comes from Denver-based SleepImage© and utilizes advanced Cardiopulmonary Coupling (CPC) technology, enabling highly accurate, clinical grade Home Sleep Tests (HST) through a Bluetooth-enabled finger ring device that connects to a mobile phone.

This innovative solution delivers clinical-grade diagnostics comparable to in-lab polysomnograms (PSG) at a fraction of the cost—requiring an investment of under $50 per test for most healthcare providers. While the exact cost to patients is determined by their healthcare provider, VivoScore is designed to remain a significantly more affordable alternative to traditional in-lab sleep studies. Typical insurance reimbursement for Home Sleep Tests ranges from $150 to $250 in most areas, further underscoring the value and accessibility of this cutting-edge technology.

In addition to the test itself, Vivos provides seamless connections for sleep test reads, diagnosis, and telemedicine consultations with board-certified sleep physicians across all 50 states. This comprehensive approach ensures that patients receive not only accurate test results but also professional medical insights and tailored treatment plans, all from the comfort of their homes.

Eliminating Barriers to Sleep Health

For many Americans, traditional sleep studies are simply not an option due to excessive costs, limited availability, and the inconvenience of in-lab tests. VivoScore eliminates the need for overnight lab visits while empowering people to take charge of their health conveniently and affordably. "Patients deserve diagnostic tools that inform and empower their lives, not disrupt them," points out Kirk Huntsman.

About VIVOS THERAPEUTICS

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects over 1 billion people worldwide, yet 85% remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue—it's closely linked to nearly every modern chronic health condition. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, solutions are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.

Vivos Therapeutics, founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, CO, is changing this. Through innovative technology, education, and partnerships with dentists, functional medicine doctors, and sleep specialists, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to more thoroughly address the complex needs of patients. Their groundbreaking device is the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA and the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

The Vivos Method offers a unique, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope for patients with mild to severe OSA. Vivos: Breathe New Life. For more information, visit http://www.vivos.com.

