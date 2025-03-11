Vivos Drives Innovation in Chronic Pain Care with Non-Invasive Treatment for Sleep Apnea

"We hope for a more comprehensive fibromyalgia treatment model—one that goes beyond painkillers and lifestyle changes to address a major underlying issue: sleep" — Kirk Huntsman, Chairman and CEO of Vivos Therapeutics Post this

The Overlooked Link Between Sleep & Pain

Pain and sleep are deeply interconnected, creating a vicious cycle. Chronic pain, like that experienced by fibromyalgia patients, often prevents restful sleep, while disrupted sleep amplifies discomfort, pain sensibility, and reduces pain tolerance. (4-5) Today, many physicians are coming to recognize how underlying sleep disorders—especially OSA—can be driving these worsening symptoms. By addressing the sleep apnea, they hope to indirectly reduce other coexisting conditions.

OSA repeatedly disrupts sleep cycles by causing brief but frequent interruptions in breathing throughout the night. These disturbances prevent the body from reaching deep, restorative sleep—critical for muscle recovery, nervous system regulation, and overall pain management. For fibromyalgia patients, undiagnosed OSA means they are unknowingly trapped in a loop where poor sleep exacerbates their pain, and chronic pain further impairs their quality rest.

Vivos' Method: Breaking the Cycle of Pain and Poor Sleep

Recognizing the strong correlation between OSA and fibromyalgia could unlock a powerful new treatment avenue: restorative sleep. Rheumatologists and pain specialists should prioritize OSA screening as part of their diagnostic process, ensuring that fibromyalgia patients aren't left untreated for sleep-related breathing disorders (SRBDs).

Vivos is leading this shift with the Vivos Method, a revolutionary, non-invasive, patient-friendly approach to OSA using Vivos CARE oral medical devices that can treat sleep apnea in under 12 months in most cases. Vivos's proprietary FDA-cleared oral appliance technology helps to naturally enhance and enlarge the airway, addressing the underlying anatomical causes of sleep apnea.

This breakthrough approach is particularly valuable for fibromyalgia patients, who need an effective yet comfortable way to achieve restorative sleep. The company also provides seamless connections for sleep test readings, diagnosis, and telemedicine consultations with board-certified sleep physicians across all 50 states.

"We hope for a more comprehensive fibromyalgia treatment model—one that goes beyond painkillers and lifestyle changes to address a major underlying issue: sleep," emphasizes Huntsman.

OSA Screening: A New Standard in Chronic Pain Treatment

90% of SRBDs, including OSA, go undiagnosed, leaving millions of Americans struggling with poor sleep and declining health. (6) But the problem isn't just awareness—it's access. Traditional in-lab sleep studies are often cost-prohibitive, ranging up to $6,000. (7) For uninsured patients, the financial burden can be even greater and the inconvenience and hassle of going to a sleep lab adds an extra barrier.

VivoScore is set to disrupt this paradigm for the better. Powered by SleepImage ©, this cutting-edge finger ring type screening and home sleep testing technology utilizes advanced Cardiopulmonary Coupling (CPC) technology, enabling highly accurate, clinical grade Home Sleep Tests (HST).

This solution delivers clinical-grade diagnostics comparable to in-lab polysomnograms (PSG) at a fraction of the cost—requiring an investment of under $50 per test for most healthcare providers. While the exact cost to patients is determined by their healthcare provider or insurance carrier, VivoScore is designed to remain a significantly more affordable alternative to traditional in-lab sleep studies.

"For fibromyalgia sufferers, this represents more than just a sleep solution—it's a path to regaining control over their health," highlights Huntsman. "By improving sleep quality, we're not just reducing pain—we're helping patients regain their energy, well-being, and quality of life, one restful night at a time."

About VIVOS THERAPEUTICS

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects over 1 billion people worldwide, yet up to 90% remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue—it's closely linked to nearly every modern chronic health condition. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, solutions are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.

Vivos Therapeutics, founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, CO, is changing this. Through innovative technology, education, and partnerships with dentists, functional medicine doctors, and sleep specialists, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to more thoroughly address the complex needs of patients. Their groundbreaking device is the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA and the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

The Vivos Method offers a unique, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope for patients with mild to severe OSA. Vivos: Breathe New Life. For more information, visit http://www.vivos.com.

References

1. Lucas, Jacqueline W, and Inderbir Sohi. Chronic Pain and High-Impact Chronic Pain among U.S. Adults, 2023. 12 Nov. 2024, cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db518, doi.org/10.15620/cdc/169630.

2. CDC. "Basic Information about Fibromyalgia." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 25 May 2022, cdc.gov/arthritis/fibromyalgia/.

3. Crider, Catherine. "The Link between Fibromyalgia and Sleep Apnea." Healthline, Healthline Media, 12 June 2024, healthline.com/health/sleep-apnea/fibromyalgia-and-sleep-apnea.

4. Benca, Ruth M., et al. "Wake up America: National Survey of Patients' and Physicians' Views and Attitudes on Insomnia Care." Journal of Clinical Medicine, vol. 12, no. 7, 1 Jan. 2023, p. 2498, mdpi.com/2077-0383/12/7/2498, doi.org/10.3390/jcm12072498.

5. Mandell, Brian F. "Why I, as a Rheumatologist, Am Happy to Make the Diagnosis of Obstructive Sleep Apnea." Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine, vol. 90, no. 12, 1 Dec. 2023, pp. 712–713, ccjm.org/content/90/12/712, doi.org/10.3949/ccjm.90b.12023.

6. Sehgal, Dr Banita. "Can Sleep Apnea Kill You?" Lifemd.com, LifeMD Inc., 16 Dec. 2022, lifemd.com/learn/can-sleep-apnea-kill-you-dangers-risk-factors-and-everything-else-you-need.

7. Pacheco, Danielle, and Dr. Abhinav Singh. "How Much Does a Sleep Study Cost? | Sleep Foundation." Sleep Foundation, 31 Mar. 2023, sleepfoundation.org/sleep-studies/how-much-does-a-sleep-study-cost#references-196045

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE Vivos Therapeutics