Vivun Launches SE Copilot™ and the Vivun Intelligence System, Industry's First Generative AI for PreSales

SE Copilot leverages new generative AI capabilities to help PreSales teams dramatically increase their abilities by improving decision-making, automating complex tasks, and scaling their expertise. It's exciting to see how the latest advancements in AI technology will fuel momentum for PreSales. Tweet this

"Despite the proven value of PreSales teams, resources and tools have been lacking," says Matt Darrow, Vivun Co-Founder and CEO. "The latest addition to the Vivun platform, SE Copilot will help to boost PreSales with abilities that have never been available to teams – until now."

SE Copilot utilizes Machine Learning and Large Language Models (LLMs) powered by Vivun's proprietary Vivun Intelligence System to provide PreSales leaders with new ways to drive productivity, increase capacity and accelerate revenue:

TechWin Coaching provides deal summarization and recommended actions directly to sales engineers to increase their ability to win deals, thereby improving conversion, increasing forecast accuracy, and fostering scalable and repeatable behaviors.

Feature Request Clustering continuously analyzes, classifies and creates named groupings of product feature requests from prospects and customers to deliver valuable prioritization insights that help product teams deliver a more revenue-centric roadmap.

Calendar Intelligence automatically translates a sales engineer's calendar events into their most relevant selling activities to provide new insights into team activity and performance without administrative overhead.

Smart Assignment recommends the best PreSales team members to pursue sales opportunities based on availability, experience and skill set to improve resource management and team performance.

Although AI has been at the core of Vivun's platform since its inception, "SE Copilot leverages new generative AI capabilities to help PreSales teams dramatically increase their abilities by improving decision-making, automating complex tasks, and scaling their expertise. It's exciting to see how the latest advancements in AI technology will fuel momentum for PreSales," said Joe Miller, PhD, Chief Data Scientist at Vivun.

A recent Gartner report underscores the impact of sales engineering and reveals that buyers seeking insights into products or services prefer to engage with Sales Engineers, particularly in a deal's evaluation phase (surpassing sales reps, webinars, and product trials in ranking). The report further emphasizes that "a failure to invest in the sales engineering function can position [organizations] at a significant disadvantage relative to market competition."

Brian Cotter, Sales Engineering & Value Consulting at Vivun customer Seismic, said that he considers Vivun an invaluable partner in his team's efforts to define and win their category. "Our PreSales team is the technical voice of the field. The insights we get empower us to have data-driven conversations with product and revenue teams that improve the execution of product roadmap and go-to-market strategy," Cotter said.

For additional information about SE Copilot, please visit https://vivun.com/ai-advantage.

About Vivun: Vivun is the world's leading provider of PreSales software. Its AI-powered platform includes solutions for PreSales Operations, Demo Automation, and aligning Sales with Product teams. Revenue leaders can now drive growth efficiently by scaling their technical selling efforts, maximizing every R&D investment and de-risking their deals. Customers include Snowflake, Zoom, Okta, Elastic, ADP, Coupa, and Harness. For more information about Vivun, visit www.vivun.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Schiffman, Vivun, 1 415-684-8080, [email protected], www.vivun.com

SOURCE Vivun