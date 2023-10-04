Vivun Launches VivunOne, the First AI-Powered Platform for PreSales

"Companies increasingly lean on PreSales to drive efficient growth, deliver hands-on buying experiences, and provide new insights informing company strategy, but PreSales also needs the right technology to deliver those transformative outcomes," said Matthew Darrow, CEO, Vivun. Tweet this

VivunOne brings together Vivun's industry-leading products, capabilities, and integrations under a single platform that supports end-to-end sales engineering workflows, and is powered by the Vivun Intelligence System, the industry's first AI domain model for PreSales.

With VivunOne, PreSales teams can unlock opportunities for growth and increased effectiveness without changing platforms; and unlock opportunities they would have missed with disparate tools and systems.

PreSales Operations offers users the ability to execute, measure, and scale critical PreSales workflows.

Product Alignment ties feature requests to revenue impact that inform roadmap changes and revive revenue pursuits.

Demo Automation enables PreSales to increase capacity and win over key stakeholders by delivering fully interactive demos at scale that can be tailored to prospects.

Xpert Analytics provides insights for growth and demonstrates PreSales' impact by drawing upon a new set of go-to-market data.

"Balancing growth and profitability has been a top priority for us under Thoma Bravo's leadership," said Ronan Kerouedan, SVP of Global Value and Solutions Consulting at Vivun customer Coupa Software. "It has put heavy emphasis on how we operate, and Vivun has provided us with a rich set of metrics to understand winning behaviors and drive revenue efficiency across the entire go-to-market organization."

PreSales teams leverage VivunOne to generate lift across the entire go-to-market organization. A UserEvidence survey of Vivun users found that their companies were able to increase the technical win rate on sales opportunities by 37 percent; reduce sales cycle times by 31 percent; and identify revenue opportunities from feature requests worth 34 percent of ARR.

A recent Gartner® report* underlined the importance of ensuring that sales strategy appropriately accounts for the demands of sales engineers, even within smaller organizations. The report emphasized that "even in the early days, when much of the demand for sales engineers seems ad hoc, [centralizing] tools and materials can lead to a wealth of future leverage."

Tech CEOs Must Leverage Sales Engineers to Improve Sales Effectiveness, By Eric Hunter, Jeff Chamberlain, 29 June 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Vivun: Vivun is the world's leading provider of PreSales software. Its AI-powered platform includes solutions for PreSales Operations, Demo Automation, and aligning Sales with Product teams. Revenue leaders can now drive growth efficiently by scaling their technical selling efforts, maximizing every R&D investment and de-risking their deals. Customers include Snowflake, Zoom, Okta, Elastic, ADP, Coupa, and Harness. For more information about Vivun, visit www.vivun.com.

