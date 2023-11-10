Vizalogix and Texada Forge Strategic Alliance to Bring AR Tech to the Construction Industry

Vizalogix, the team behind Tethrit Now, is excited to announce its partnership with Texada, a leader in the Construction equipment industry market. This partnership is part of Texada's Software Partnership Program and shows Vizalogix's commitment to using technology to help businesses grow. Post this

"Partnering with Texada is a big step forward for us," said Shawn Bonnington, CEO and founder of Vizalogix. "With tools like Tethrit Now and our focus on improving the customers' experience with their Equipment Dealers, we're ready to set new standards for service in the industry."

Together, Vizalogix and Texada aim to make significant changes in the construction equipment landscape. Vizalogix's expertise in creating user-centric digital tools, combined with Texada's history of innovation, means exciting developments for everyone involved.

About Texada Software

Texada Software, a leader in equipment business management, delivers SaaS and mobile applications for equipment dealerships and rental companies. Learn more at www.texadasoftware.com.

About Vizalogix, Inc.

Vizalogix is a Hub of Engagement Layers designed to enhance interactions with customers, Equipment Dealers, and Manufacturers. Unlike platforms, our engagement layers integrate effortlessly with your existing ERP, DMS, or CRMs, ensuring your team can stay focused without the disruptions typical of complex platform implementations. With our user-centric design, onboarding any of our engagement layers is quick and IT-free, setting you on a path to exceed your customers' service expectations and productivity goals in no time. Learn more at www.vizalogix.com

