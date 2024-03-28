Vizcom Raises $20M Series A To Enable Design at the Speed of Thought

"Our vision is to enable design at the speed of thought, and give industrial designers all the tools they need to open new doors for their creativity and bring their ideas to life." Post this

"Let's say the prototyping of a sneaker has historically taken three to six months, with half of that being ideation," said Jordan Taylor, cofounder and CEO of Vizcom. "With Vizcom's technology, the ideation process can go from a month to minutes, allowing teams to get a shoe in hand in a fraction of the time. Our vision is to enable design at the speed of thought, and give industrial designers all the tools they need to open new doors for their creativity and bring their ideas to life."

Raised in Detroit, Michigan, a city known for its automotive roots, Taylor developed a deep understanding of the importance of industrial design. This passion led him to study car design and working at Honda, ultimately paving the way for a successful career as an industrial designer at Nvidia. In those roles, Taylor primarily worked with hand-rendered paper drawings in Photoshop and communicated with engineers, which could be a tedious and technical process. Working closely with AI researchers, he saw an opportunity to streamline design workflows not just for himself, but for designers around the world. Together with his middle school friend, software engineer Kaelan Richards, co-founded Vizcom to help create a world where ideas, whether sketched, written, or imagined, can be realized with unprecedented speed. Vizcom is already making impressive traction towards this goal, working with industry giants like Ford and New Balance to enhance their design processes.

"Vizcom's innovative use of AI is revolutionizing industrial design, accelerating the creative process in ways previously unimaginable," said Nina Achadjian, Partner at Index Ventures. "The team's deep domain expertise has enabled them to create a platform that not only supercharges the design process but also democratizes creativity, allowing designers to bring their visions to life at unprecedented speeds."

