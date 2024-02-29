Vizion Interactive Announces Launch of Milestone Technologies' New Website and Brand

"Delivering Milestone Technologies' new website on time and within budget, all while meeting a condensed timeline to fit launch deadlines, stands as a testament to the dedication and skill of our team." - Mark Jackson, President & CEO of Vizion Interactive Post this

The timing of the website launch was strategically aligned with the unveiling of Milestone Technologies' new brand identity during a company-wide meeting. This dual reveal was not just a presentation of the new website and brand, but a celebration of Milestone Technologies' evolution and vision for the future.

The newly launched website features an intuitive user interface, responsive design, and enhanced functionality, ensuring a superior user experience for both current and prospective clients. It embodies Milestone Technologies' dedication to innovation and excellence in their industry.

Mark Jackson, President & CEO of Vizion Interactive, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled with the result of this project. Delivering Milestone Technologies' new website on time and within budget, all while meeting a condensed timeline to fit launch deadlines, stands as a testament to the dedication and skill of our team."

Michael Schifman, Head of Marketing at Milestone Technologies, commented, "The launch of our new website marks a pivotal moment in our digital journey. The expertise and creativity of Vizion Interactive have been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. This new website not only represents a significant leap in our online presence but also underlines our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are confident this will strengthen our brand and improve the experience for our clients and partners."

This successful project is a significant achievement for Vizion Interactive, underscoring their capability to lead and innovate in the web development and digital marketing arena.

For more information about this project or to explore the new Milestone Technologies website, please visit https://milestone.tech/.

About Vizion Interactive:

Vizion Interactive is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization, paid search advertising, and web design and development. With a client-centric approach, Vizion Interactive focuses on delivering measurable results and customized solutions. Passionate people. Delivering actionable insights. Focused on our clients' success. Since 2005.

About Milestone Technologies:

Milestone Technologies is a global IT Services and Digital Solutions company based in Silicon Valley and has been providing innovative IT and Digital solutions since 1997, helping hundreds of leading corporations deliver technology around the globe. The company employs 3,000+ industry professionals, serves over 200 clients, and operates in 35 different countries. Milestone is majority-owned by The Halifax Group, a middle-market private equity firm that partners with founders and management to invest in market-leading companies. For more information, please visit www.milestone.tech and follow Milestone Technologies on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kristien Matelski, Vizion Interactive, 1 8884849466 20, [email protected], https://www.vizion.com/

SOURCE Vizion Interactive