Vizion Interactive Appoints Stephen Pitts as VP of SEO Amidst Significant Client Portfolio Expansion

"Bringing Stephen on board as a VP of SEO is a perfect fit for our structure of having experts doing the work," said Mark Jackson, CEO of Vizion Interactive. Post this

"Bringing Stephen on board as a VP of SEO is a perfect fit for our structure of having experts doing the work," said Mark Jackson, CEO of Vizion Interactive. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our capabilities and deliver exceptional results to our growing roster of clients."

In his new role, Stephen will oversee the development and implementation of cutting-edge SEO strategies across Vizion's client spectrum. His responsibilities include conducting well researched digital marketing strategies for Vizion's local to multi-national client engagements, across Technical, Information Architecture/Taxonomy, Content, PR/brand building, and Conversion Rate Optimization. Stephen's approach integrates strategies learned over the course of 20+ years of experience, and precise data analytics to drive significant and measurable business outcomes.

"I am honored to join Vizion Interactive and contribute to the dynamic strategies that drive client success," said Stephen Pitts. "I'm looking forward to the collaboration with discipline experts within Vizion to deliver business impact for the impressive array of new clients."

Stephen is now actively serving in his new role, remotely from Chagrin Falls, Ohio, in line with Vizion's desire to hire the best talent available in the US, no matter their location.

For more information about Vizion Interactive and its services, please visit www.vizion.com.

About Vizion Interactive: Founded in 2005, Vizion Interactive is a premier digital marketing agency headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is known for its strategic approach to helping clients meet their diverse business goals. With a focus on SEO, pay-per-click management, local listing management and conversion rate optimization, Vizion leverages technology, data-driven insights and a deeply experienced team to drive performance and ROI for businesses across many varied industries, to include franchise organizations, ecommerce, B2B/SaaS, finance, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Media Contact

Kristien Matelski, Vizion Interactive, 1 8884849466 20, [email protected], Vizion Interactive

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Vizion Interactive