Vizuro and DCB Join Forces to Revolutionize Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine with Causal Generative AI

BOSTON, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vizuro LLC, a leading innovator in multimodal causal AI technology, and the Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaboratively drive innovation and growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

This collaboration aims to establish a next-generation AI computational platform, advancing breakthroughs in drug discovery and accelerating the implementation of precision medicine. The partnership paves the way for groundbreaking advancements in the global biotech industry.

Vizuro LLC is a pioneering provider of multimodal causal AI technology with offices in Boston, USA, and Taipei, Taiwan. The company delivers actionable AI solutions across multiple industries, serving a global clientele over the past decade. Vizuro's partnerships span organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups. In 2024, Vizuro was twice recognized as an exemplary vendor by Gartner in its Hype Cycle reports for AI technologies and advanced analytics in financial services.

DCB is a key player in Taiwan's biotech value chain, and is recognized as "the best partner in the biotech industry". Supported by the Department of Industrial Technology, Ministry of Economic Affairs R.O.C, DCB has been focusing on cancer drug development, precision medicine, and innovative therapies. To align with the global surge in AI advancements, DCB has established the IntelliBio division to pioneer AI-driven innovations in drug discovery.

The MOU outlines collaboration in nine major areas, including:

Small-molecule drugs

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC)

Bispecific antibodies

Antisense oligonucleotides (ASO)

Small interfering RNA (siRNA)

Antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC)

Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)

CAR-NK cell therapy

Cancer vaccines

The partnership will also collaborate on securing resources from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C., and NVIDIA's "Taipei-1" A+ program to boost the platform's AI computational capabilities. This enhanced capacity will support multimodal drug discovery and accelerate the clinical application of innovative therapies. By combining their unique expertise, Vizuro and DCB aim to create next-generation biotech products and platforms, driving progress in both research and commercial ventures.

"The causal generative AI platform developed by Vizuro enables significant advancements in drug discovery. It expands potential biological pathways, enhances target discovery, repositions drugs, and generates novel drug designs while identifying biomarkers suited for specific clinical populations. By combining DCB's extensive expertise in drug development and startup incubation with Vizuro's capabilities in causal and generative AI technology, this collaboration represents a powerful synergy. The integration of generative AI technology makes drug discovery processes more precise and efficient. This partnership with DCB opens new opportunities in drug discovery, injecting fresh momentum into the growth of Taiwan's biotech and pharmaceutical industries." Yu-Feng Wei, Co-Founder and CEO of Vizuro LLC, stated.

"Generative AI technology significantly enhances the efficiency of target exploration and drug design. By collaborating with Vizuro, a leader in generative AI, DCB aims to accelerate cancer drug development. This partnership is expected to yield niche, first-in-class, or best-in-class drugs while fostering an ecosystem for academic, industrial, and research collaborations in early-stage drug discovery. The ultimate goal is to deliver innovative medicines that benefit patients worldwide " Dr. Hsing-Jer Tsou, DCB Chairman, emphasized.

"DCB's robust preclinical drug development capabilities, with extensive experience in small-molecule drugs, biologics, and nucleic acid therapeutics. Vizuro, with offices in Boston and Taipei, specializes in generative AI and offers actionable AI solutions across various industries. Its expertise lies in combining deep learning and causal inference to identify biological targets and simulate drug designs from multimodal data. Together, DCB and Vizuro plan to build an AI computational platform to advance drug discovery and repositioning, efficiently finding new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. This will accelerate the development of cost-effective, precise, and rapid new medicines." Dr. Chien-Yueh Huang, DCB Deputy Executive Director, highlighted.

This collaboration marks a major leap forward in generative AI in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. It establishes a new standard for integrating AI technologies and propelling Taiwan's biotech industry into the global market.

