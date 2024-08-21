Vizzion Partners with Crisis24 to Enhance Situational Awareness and Crisis Response

Crisis24's clients gain a comprehensive view of threats relative to personnel, assets, and sites, thereby facilitating rapid and informed decision-making Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Crisis24 and integrate our road imagery into their TopoONE by Crisis24 platform," said Chris Cooper, President of Vizzion. "This collaboration allows us to provide even greater situational awareness and support to organizations in managing security and operational risks effectively."

Visit Vizzion in booth 2283 at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2024, September 23-25 in Orlando, Florida.

About Vizzion:

Vizzion is the leading provider of real-time and historical road imagery, offering unparalleled insights into traffic, road conditions, severe weather events, and security incidents. Partnering with over 200 transport agencies and on-vehicle camera providers, Vizzion provides live feeds from over 66,000 traffic cameras in 36 countries and over 50,000 daily active on-vehicle cameras. This comprehensive coverage delivers hyper-local information essential for incident detection, ground truth validation, and disaster response. Contact [email protected] for more information.

