Vizzion Partners with Crisis24 to Enhance Situational Awareness and Crisis Response

Crisis24 has integrated Vizzion's unique live road imagery to support security and supply chain teams.
NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vizzion, the leading provider of road imagery, is pleased to announce a partnership with Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, and global leader in integrated risk management including mass communications, critical event management, crisis response, medical and security assistance, and personal protection services. This collaboration sees Vizzion's extensive network of road imagery integrated into the TopoONE by Crisis24 platform, a proprietary critical event management platform used by security and supply chain teams to manage risk. This integration adds an additional data flow that enhances situational awareness and disaster management.
Vizzion's unparalleled road imagery network spans 36 countries, offering hyper-local insights that encompass not only traffic or road conditions but also severe weather events and security incidents. Our unique data provides security professionals an additional layer of information, providing more context around incidents and enhancing emergency response capabilities. Through our collaboration with TopoONE by Crisis24's innovative critical event management system, Crisis24's clients gain a comprehensive view of threats relative to personnel, assets, and sites, thereby facilitating rapid and informed decision-making.
"We are thrilled to partner with Crisis24 and integrate our road imagery into their TopoONE by Crisis24 platform," said Chris Cooper, President of Vizzion. "This collaboration allows us to provide even greater situational awareness and support to organizations in managing security and operational risks effectively."
About Vizzion:
Vizzion is the leading provider of real-time and historical road imagery, offering unparalleled insights into traffic, road conditions, severe weather events, and security incidents. Partnering with over 200 transport agencies and on-vehicle camera providers, Vizzion provides live feeds from over 66,000 traffic cameras in 36 countries and over 50,000 daily active on-vehicle cameras. This comprehensive coverage delivers hyper-local information essential for incident detection, ground truth validation, and disaster response. Contact [email protected] for more information.
