VLogic Systems, Inc. Appoints Terry R. Holmes as Chief Revenue Officer

"I am delighted to be joining VLogic Systems with their significant experience and leadership position in the rapidly growing Facilities Management IWMS software space," says Mr. Holmes. Tweet this

Terry joins VLogic Systems, Inc. with 25 years of C-Suite experience with the latest being successfully leading the growth of VMS Software, Inc. Prior to this, he worked in the custom engineered solutions space for different technology driven organizations as the sales and marketing leader.

"I am pleased to welcome Terry to VLogic. His extensive experience in technology businesses will enhance our presence as a premier provider of IWMS products and services around the world," says George Koshy. "He will lead the efforts to solidify our position in the marketplace with our new products for hybrid workplaces and real-time occupancy tracking." Terry is a graduate of the University of Michigan – Ross School of Business. When he is not engaged in VLogic Systems activities, Terry is active in his community and a pickleball enthusiast.

VLogic Systems is a pioneer in the integrated workspace management software (IWMS) and services industry. For over 30 years VLogic Systems has been offering Integrated Workplace Management Systems solutions to the Government, Healthcare, FinTech, Energy, Manufacturing, and other markets.

Media Contact

Duane Harris, VLogic Systems, Inc., 1 (978) 341-9000 407, [email protected], www.vlogicsystems.com

SOURCE VLogic Systems, Inc.