VLogic Systems Receives FedRAMP Authorization from U.S. Federal Government

VLogic's FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) was sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs and authorized by the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO). The VA, the FedRAMP PMO and independent 3PAO assessor, Emagine IT, have thoroughly reviewed and assessed our software, systems, policies, and procedures, and have concluded that VLogic has met the requirements of the FedRAMP Li-SaaS baseline. This determination means that VLogic is fully certified to offer VLogicFM®, to any agency in the federal government that requires cloud-based facility management software.

"Our Cybersecurity Team is thrilled and grateful that the VA and PMO have granted us FedRAMP ATO," said VLogic's Chief Operating Officer, Duane Harris. "This is especially important to our long-time customers at the VA. VLogic is deployed in close to 40% of VA medical centers. We look forward to offering our newly certified version of VLogicFM® to our current customers, and to new VA customers who have patiently waited for us to complete this critical milestone."

The vision of FedRAMP is to promote the pan-government adoption of innovative and advanced, commercial cloud software solutions like VLogicFM®, by using an approach that reduces the time and cost of meeting the government's stringent security requirements. FedRAMP does this by standardizing the security controls, streamlining the assessment and approval process, and specifically laying out well defined continuous monitoring and risk avoidance policies and procedures, for cloud software providers.

A FedRAMP ATO is an assurance of trust that the provider of the cloud software will protect and secure the government agency's information, in a vetted, government-approved manner. Now that VLogic has a FedRAMP ATO in hand, we look forward to introducing new federal customers to our integrated workplace solutions, including sensor-based occupancy tracking, hybrid workplace reservation functionality, drawings-based space management capabilities—including a Capital Asset Inventory (CAI) module for our VA customers, asset management, preventative maintenance, and on-demand service request modules. All this robust software functionality is in the cloud; accessible anywhere and at any time, using a standard web browser or an Android/iOS mobile device.

VLogic Systems, Inc., an integrated workspace management software (IWMS) pioneer, provides cloud-based SaaS solutions. Its flagship SaaS software solution, VLogicFM, is used by federal and commercial customers to maximize the value of enterprise physical facilities, assets, and utilization. Our VLogicFM® solution optimizes space and move management, hybrid workplaces, space occupancy—using Internet-of-Things (IoT) based sensors, assets tracking, preventive maintenance, on-demand work orders, and engineering drawings management. VLogic Systems Inc. is headquartered in Concord, MA, USA. For more information, go to http://www.vlogicsystems.com/

