VMG and AAHA Release Updated Veterinary Chart of Accounts to Strengthen Financial Clarity and Benchmarking for Independent Practices

When practices have a clearer, more consistent way to organize their financial information, they are in a much better position to evaluate performance, identify opportunities, and make sound business decisions. Post this

The resource is intended to support veterinary hospital owners, managers, accountants, consultants, and advisors in creating cleaner financial reporting and stronger business insight. By improving consistency in how practices track and interpret financial performance, the updated Chart of Accounts can also strengthen benchmarking and help practices make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

"Financial clarity is foundational to running a healthy veterinary practice," said Matthew Salois, President of VMG. "This update is about giving practices a better financial framework for understanding where they are, how they are performing, and where opportunities exist to improve. Good decisions require good structure, and this work helps create that structure."

"The Chart of Accounts is much more than an accounting tool; it is a management tool," said Beth Scott, CPA and Partner at KSM. "When practices have a clearer, more consistent way to organize their financial information, they are in a much better position to evaluate performance, identify opportunities, and make sound business decisions. This update was designed to better reflect how veterinary practices operate today and to support more meaningful financial analysis."

The updated framework includes revisions intended to better align with how modern veterinary practices operate, including greater clarity around key revenue and expense categories and a more useful structure for financial analysis and benchmarking.

"Veterinary practices need financial tools that reflect the complexity and reality of modern operations," said Brady Beale, VMD, DACVO, AAHA CEO. "We are proud to partner on a resource that helps practices create stronger financial visibility and informed business decisions."

The updated Chart of Accounts is part of a broader shared commitment by VMG and AAHA to support the long-term success, sustainability, and economic health of veterinary practices.

In addition to the updated framework itself, VMG and AAHA have also developed supporting materials and educational resources to help practices and advisors understand the updates and begin implementation.

The updated VMG-AAHA Chart of Accounts and related resources are available at:

https://www.myvmg.com/knowledge-center/aaha-vmg-chart-of-accounts/

https://www.aaha.org/resources/chart-of-accounts/

For more information, contact:

Andrea Langley

Marketing and Digital Media Lead

Veterinary Management Groups

[email protected]

(678) 395-3470

Wendy Cobrda

VP Marketing and Digital Strategy

American Animal Hospital Association

[email protected]

(303) 970-9672

About Veterinary Management Groups (VMG)

Veterinary Management Groups is a membership community serving independent veterinary practice owners through peer groups, benchmarking, education, leadership development, and strategic resources designed to help practices thrive.

About the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA)

American Animal Hospital Association is the only organization that accredits companion animal veterinary practices in the United States and Canada. Since 1933, AAHA has been recognized as a leader in veterinary excellence, providing standards, education, and resources to support veterinary teams and advance the profession.

About KSM

KSM is a leading advisory, tax, and audit firm serving businesses across a range of industries, including veterinary medicine. KSM works with veterinary organizations and practices to strengthen financial reporting, operational insight, and long-term business performance.

Media Contact

Andrea Langley, Veterinary Management Groups, 1 (678) 395-3470, [email protected], https://www.myvmg.com/

Wendy Cobrda, American Animal Hospital Association, 1 (303) 970-9672, [email protected], https://www.aaha.org/

SOURCE Veterinary Management Groups