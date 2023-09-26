vMOX Hires New Director of Software Development and SaaS Expert

Enterprise solutions like ours need to account for all the needs of the business, especially security, speed, performance, and reliability. I think David is a great fit for vMOX and I'm confident in his ability to deliver high-quality software. Tweet this

"Software development requires deep technical expertise and an integrated approach. Enterprise solutions like ours need to account for all the needs of the business, especially security, speed, performance, and reliability. I think David is a great fit for vMOX and I'm confident in his ability to deliver high-quality software," said Richard Siebels, chief technology officer, at vMOX. "vMOX has matured at an incredible pace over the past several years. I'm excited to see our team continue to elevate and grow."

Seddon earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Rocky Mountain College. He will report to Siebels.

2023 has been a transformational year for vMOX and Seddon's hire, along with other leadership moves, position the brand for market opportunities. Further adding strength to the leadership team:

Paul Krauser has been promoted to sr. director of data management and business intelligence. With more than 18 years of experience, Krauser is responsible for making vMOX systems and processes as efficient as possible, enhancing solution offerings with data insight and visibility, and ultimately helping clients generate better outcomes within their enterprise mobility program. He owns the company's business intelligence infrastructure as well as the analytical tools that empower the company's expense management teams to maintain accurate data. He also leads the architecture of the technical and support systems that play a key role in sales.

