VMRay Announces Sovereign European Cloud for Advanced Threat Analysis

"The VMRay Sovereign European Cloud enables customers to leverage advanced, cloud-based threat analysis while maintaining control over where and how their data is processed." Dr. Carsten Willems, CEO of VMRay Post this

Physical and Logical Isolation: The environment is separated entirely from global cloud regions.

Exclusive European Operation: Data processing, administration, and support are executed exclusively by EU-based personnel.

Jurisdictional Control: The offering is managed by a company incorporated in Luxembourg, ensuring all governance remains under European legal jurisdiction and protected from foreign legal outreach.

Verified Hosting: The underlying infrastructure carries a BSI C5 attestation and aligns with the emerging European Cybersecurity Certification Scheme for Cloud Services (EUCS).

"For many European security teams, data sovereignty is an important part of their overall security and compliance strategy," said Dr. Carsten Willems, CEO of VMRay. "The VMRay Sovereign European Cloud enables customers to leverage advanced, cloud-based threat analysis while maintaining control over where and how their data is processed. They get the analytical clarity they need within an environment aligned to their requirements."

By combining evasion-resistant threat analysis with absolute data sovereignty, VMRay continues to provide security teams with the accurate, noise-free data and insights they need to automate with confidence, accelerate incident response and build cyber threat intelligence.

For more information on the VMRay Sovereign European Cloud, visit https://www.vmray.com/european-sovereign-cloud.

Media Contact

Fatih Cam, VMRay, 49 17629218887, [email protected], www.vmray.com

SOURCE VMRay