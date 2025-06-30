VMRay Further Expands into Threat Intelligence with New Threat Intelligence Feed

"Our unmatched analysis that's built to resist evasion, enables us to extract unique threat intelligence earlier and more reliably than anyone else—helping security teams move from reactive to proactive defense." Post this

"Expanding further into Threat Intelligence marks a pivotal milestone for VMRay" said Dr. Carsten Willems, CEO and co-founder of VMRay. "Our unmatched analysis that's built to resist evasion, enables us to extract unique threat intelligence earlier and more reliably than anyone else—helping security teams move from reactive to proactive defense."

Built in collaboration with industry partnerships and the insights from some of the most demanding cybersecurity teams including Fortune 500 companies and critical government organizations, VMRay's threat intelligence feed UniqueSignal is now available for the broader cybersecurity community: enterprises, public organizations, and security service providers.

For more information, visit https://www.vmray.com/uniquesignal-threat-intel-feed/

About VMRay

VMRay is a global leader in advanced malware analysis and detection, trusted by enterprises, government agencies, and security service providers worldwide. Our cutting-edge sandboxing technology delivers deep threat visibility, enabling organizations to detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats with unmatched accuracy and speed. With a strong focus on continuous innovation, VMRay is driving the next generation of cybersecurity solutions.

Media Contact

Fatih Cam, VMRay, 49 17629218887, [email protected], www.vmray.com

SOURCE VMRay