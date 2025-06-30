VMRay Further Expands into Threat Intelligence with New Threat Intelligence Feed

VMRay, a leader in advanced malware analysis and detection, today announces its expansion into the Threat Intelligence space with the launch of UniqueSignal, VMRay's threat intelligence feed. This strategic move positions VMRay for accelerated growth, enhancing its value proposition to enterprises, government organizations, cybersecurity service providers, and investors seeking to capitalize on the expanding cybersecurity market.
BOCHUM, Germany, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented rate, organizations need more than just detection—they require deep visibility into the full attack lifecycle. VMRay's threat intelligence feed extends the company's industry-leading sandboxing and malware analysis capabilities to deliver real-time cyber threat intelligence, helping organizations predict, identify, and mitigate emerging threats before they cause harm. This expansion strengthens VMRay's market position and aligns with increasing demand for proactive cybersecurity solutions.
The launch of UniqueSignal marks a strategic milestone for VMRay, with direct implications for growth and market positioning. By delivering a high-value, subscription-based intelligence product, the new offering strengthens recurring revenue streams while expanding VMRay's footprint in the growing Threat Intelligence market. Seamless integration with SIEM, SOAR, and EDR platforms increases scalability and adoption potential, while strategic technology partnerships amplify VMRay's ecosystem reach and long-term business impact.
"Expanding further into Threat Intelligence marks a pivotal milestone for VMRay" said Dr. Carsten Willems, CEO and co-founder of VMRay. "Our unmatched analysis that's built to resist evasion, enables us to extract unique threat intelligence earlier and more reliably than anyone else—helping security teams move from reactive to proactive defense."
Built in collaboration with industry partnerships and the insights from some of the most demanding cybersecurity teams including Fortune 500 companies and critical government organizations, VMRay's threat intelligence feed UniqueSignal is now available for the broader cybersecurity community: enterprises, public organizations, and security service providers.
For more information, visit https://www.vmray.com/uniquesignal-threat-intel-feed/
About VMRay
VMRay is a global leader in advanced malware analysis and detection, trusted by enterprises, government agencies, and security service providers worldwide. Our cutting-edge sandboxing technology delivers deep threat visibility, enabling organizations to detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats with unmatched accuracy and speed. With a strong focus on continuous innovation, VMRay is driving the next generation of cybersecurity solutions.
