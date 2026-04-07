VMRay joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

VMRay, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of software development companies and security services partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.
BOCHUM, Germany, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VMRay enables security teams to make faster & more confident decisions by automating validation and enrichment and generally a lot of manual work through deep malware and phishing analysis for security teams that need more than alerts: the accuracy and clarity needed for reliable automation. Via seamless integrations with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender endpoint security, VMRay adds a layer of behavior-based analysis to existing Microsoft security workflows, helping teams triage faster, reduce noise, and respond to threats with greater confidence.
"Security teams shouldn't have to choose between depth and efficacy," said Dr. Carsten Willems, CEO and co-founder of VMRay, "by aligning our capabilities with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender endpoint security, we're helping joint customers get an accurate and clear picture on evasive threats without disrupting the workflows they've built. We're glad to be part of the MISA ecosystem and look forward to delivering that value together."
"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members, like VMRay, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."
Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders & security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.
Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.
About VMRay:
Led by pioneers of advanced threat detection, VMRay develops best-of-breed technologies to detect and analyze malware and phishing threats that others miss. VMRay empowers organizations to accelerate analysis and response, automate security tasks, and build their own threat intelligence by providing the world's best detection and analysis platform for challenging security threats.
Media Contact
Fatih Cam, VMRay, 49 17629218887, [email protected], www.vmray.com
SOURCE VMRay
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