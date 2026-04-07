VMRay joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

"Security teams shouldn't have to choose between depth and efficacy." Dr. Carsten Willems, CEO and co-founder of VMRay Post this

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members, like VMRay, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders & security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About VMRay:

Led by pioneers of advanced threat detection, VMRay develops best-of-breed technologies to detect and analyze malware and phishing threats that others miss. VMRay empowers organizations to accelerate analysis and response, automate security tasks, and build their own threat intelligence by providing the world's best detection and analysis platform for challenging security threats.

Media Contact

Fatih Cam, VMRay, 49 17629218887, [email protected], www.vmray.com

SOURCE VMRay