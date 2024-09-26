VMRay Named Finalist of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024

It's a testament to our team's relentless dedication to protecting our customers from today's and tomorrow's threats. Post this

Judging continues through October, 2024, where winners will be announced online, in print and during Cyber Defense Con 2024, taking place October 31 – November 1, 2024 in Orlando, Florida, USA, where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation only conference at https://www.cisoconference.com.

"We're honored to be recognized in these prestigious cybersecurity awards by Cyber Defense Magazine. With strong global competition and top judges, we're thrilled with this achievement. It's a testament to our team's relentless dedication to protecting our customers from today's and tomorrow's threats," said Dr. Carsten Willems, the CEO of VMRay.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. VMRay is worthy of being named a finalist in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of finalists in these Cyber Defense Awards.

About VMRay

At VMRay, our purpose is to liberate the world from undetectable digital threats. Led by reputable cyber security pioneers, we develop best-of-breed technologies to detect and analyze unknown, evasive, and sophisticated threats that others miss.

We empower organizations to accelerate analysis and response, automate security tasks, and build their own threat intelligence by providing the world's best detection and analysis platform for malware and phishing threats. Learn more at vmray.com

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Media Contact

Fatih Cam, VMRay, 49 17629218887, [email protected], www.vmray.com

Irene Noser, Cyber Defense Magazine, 1 833-844-9468, [email protected], www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

