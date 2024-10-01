VMRay Welcomes Thomas Weiss as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Growth

His competence and leadership come at a pivotal time as we continue to reinvent sandboxing for the digital threats of today and tomorrow. Post this

"We're delighted to welcome Thomas to the VMRay team," said Dr. Carsten Willems, CEO of VMRay. "His competence and leadership come at a pivotal time as we continue to reinvent sandboxing for the digital threats of today and tomorrow. With a wealth of experience in growing revenues and market share globally, Thomas is uniquely positioned to help drive the next phase of our growth."

"I'm excited to join VMRay, a company that not only sets the standard for innovation but also embodies a relentless commitment to excellence," said Thomas Weiss. "VMRay's unique focus on detecting and analyzing unknown and evasive threats sets it apart from the competition. I look forward to driving the company's global growth, delivering even greater value to our customers, and supporting VMRay's mission to protect the world from undetectable digital threats. I am energized by the opportunity in front of us at VMRay and look forward to partnering with our customers and the VMRay-Team, as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Thomas' career highlights include delivering outstanding business results at companies ranging from startups to public entities with hundreds of millions in revenue. His deep market knowledge spans EMEA, Asia Pacific, and the U.S., making him an ideal fit to lead VMRay's continued global expansion.

With Thomas at the helm of its commercial operations, VMRay aims at accelerating its growth trajectory, leveraging its position as the best solution in its class to help security teams stay ahead of the evolving and emerging malware and phishing threats.

About VMRay:

At VMRay, our purpose is to liberate the world from undetectable digital threats. Led by reputable cyber security pioneers, we develop best-of-breed technologies to detect and analyze unknown, evasive, and sophisticated threats that others miss.

We empower organizations to accelerate analysis and response, automate security tasks, and build their own threat intelligence by providing the world's best detection and analysis platform for malware and phishing threats.

