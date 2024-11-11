VMRD Offers Novel Non-infectious Positive Control for RT-QuIC Testing

VMRD, a diagnostics manufacturer, offers a new non-infectious positive control for RT-QuIC tests used to detect Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in animals. This development is expected to improve the accuracy and consistency of CWD testing.

PULLMAN, Wash., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diagnostics manufacturer Veterinary Medical Research & Development (VMRD) in Pullman, WA, provides state-of-the-art test reagents for detection of abnormal prions associated with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in cervids. This technology, known as RT-QuIC (or real-time quaking induced conversion), is a novel and highly sensitive method that can detect these prions even at very low levels in a variety of tissues. To enhance this testing, VMRD is now offering a new, first-of-its-kind synthetic positive control that mimics RT-QuIC results from a positive retropharyngeal lymph node sample but is composed entirely of non-infectious material.

CWD is of great concern for wildlife sustainability, and has been detected in at least 35 states, five Canadian

provinces, Finland, Sweden, Norway and South Korea. It is transmitted directly through animal-to-animal contact, and indirectly by contact with objects or environment contaminated with infectious material (including saliva, urine, feces, and carcasses of CWD-infected animals). "CWD is a significant and expanding problem in the US, and we need new tools to support control efforts," says VMRD staff veterinarian Dr. Siddra Hines, "Successful control of CWD will be largely dependent on availability of sensitive and accurate testing methods."

RT-QuIC exploits the ability of misfolded pathological prions to induce conversion of normal prion protein to the misfolded form. As the RT-QuIC reaction progresses, misfolded prions are logarithmically amplified into a non-infectious product, dramatically increasing the sensitivity of detection. Providing commercialized reagents with stringent quality control standards is critical to ensure consistent performance and minimize variability between labs.

"Having a predictable and ready-to-use positive control for RT-QuIC is another huge step towards moving RT-QuIC testing towards USDA approval," states Dr. Davin Henderson, founder of CWD Evolution.

For additional product information please visit our website at http://www.vmrd.com/cwd-rt-quic-reagents or contact us at

[email protected].

ABOUT CWD EVOLUTION – CWD Evolution offers the first commercial RT-QuIC test and has been a leader in advancing RT-QuIC testing in the diagnostic world.

ABOUT VMRD, INC. – VMRD was founded in 1981 by D. Scott Adams, DVM, Ph.DDD., and currently employs over 50 researchers, lab technicians and support personnel. From its site in Pullman, Washington VMRD develops and manufactures veterinary diagnostic test kits and related reagents for distribution in more than 77 countries. As a rapidly growing company, VMRD strives to preserve its family-focused culture and core values of integrity and quality.

