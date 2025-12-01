VMS Rehab Systems, Inc. announces clearance of OrthoCush seat cushion line to mark closure of business

Michael Wexler, VMS Rehab Systems, Founder and President, reported today that after 27 years in business, he has decided to close the Company and retire. In the process, the Company's Premium line of orthopedic seat cushions, under the OrthoCush™ label, will be sold off at a discounted price until all the Company's inventory in Canada and Europe is gone.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Wexler, VMS Rehab Systems, Founder and President, reported today that after 27 years in business, he has decided to close the Company and retire. In the process, the Company's Premium line of orthopedic seat cushions, under the OrthoCush™ label, will be sold off at a discounted price until all the Company's inventory in Canada and Europe is gone.

Mr. Wexler points out that the Company's OrthoCush™ product line is produced in Europe using high-quality Italian fabrics. OrthoCush™ is a wedge-shaped seat cushion designed to reduce and relieve chronic pain in the lower back after sitting for long periods of time. It is also used for reducing the discomfort caused by Hemorrhoids, Piles, and Pilonidal Cysts when seated. Pilonidal Cysts are primarily found in younger populations, between 15 and 35.

Full details about the OrthoCush™ orthopedic seat cushions can be found at www.orthocush.com.

For more information:

VMS Rehab Systems, Inc

E-mail: [email protected]

Call Direct: 613-292-2307

Webpage: www.orthocush.com

Media Contact

Michael Wexler, VMS Rehab Systems, Inc., 1 6132922307, [email protected], www.orthocush.com

SOURCE VMS Rehab Systems, Inc.