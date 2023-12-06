VNA Health Care President and CEO Linnea Windel Receives Silver Stevie® Award for Women in Business

Linnea Windel, President and CEO of VNA Health Care, was recently awarded a Silver StevieⓇ Award for Woman of the Year – Healthcare at the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Post this

"I'm honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business alongside women from across the world for the work we do at VNA to expand access to quality, affordable healthcare in the Chicago suburbs," said VNA President and CEO Linnea Windel. "This award is truly a testament to the tireless efforts of our incredible providers, staff, board members, volunteers, and partners, and the work they do to ensure our services reach those who need them. I look forward to continuing our important work together, and am grateful to the Stevie's for this award!"

Under Windel's leadership, VNA has grown from four to 16 locations, and increased the number of patients served to 75,000 each year with plans for continued expansion. Windel has positioned VNA for continued growth to serve 100,000 patients per year in the coming years, and launched a comprehensive five million dollar capital campaign this year to support this expansion. With each new location, VNA is able to provide critical services — including family practice/internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, mental and behavioral health, 340b pharmacies, nutrition counseling and benefits assistance — to thousands of additional patients, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries. See a full list of Stevie Award winners here.

VNA Health Care is the largest Community Health Center (also known as a Federally Qualified Health Center) in suburban Chicago. VNA provides care for more than 75,000 patients annually and is committed to improving health equity and decreasing disparities. VNA has served people regardless of insurance status or ability to pay for more than 100 years and 2022 marked its 20th Anniversary as a Community Health Center. To learn more, visit www.vnahealth.com.

