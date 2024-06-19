VNTANA Brings 3D Assets at Scale to Amazon.com as the first to integrate with Amazon's 3D publishing API

"Integrating with Amazon's API to offer brands 3D deployment across Amaozn.com at scale is another move forward for VNTANA to democratize 3D for the product manufacturing industry," says Ashley Crowder, VNTANA co-founder and CEO. Post this

VNTANA allows brands to upload their existing 3D scans or 3D models from design programs like Keyshot, 3DSMax, Modo, Siemens, Dassault, Maya and others and instantly convert them to standards accepted by Amazon's stores. These 3D models can then be submitted from VNTANA directly to Amazon's stores in bulk with a click of a button so brands can upgrade all their product display pages to 3D and augmented reality, saving significant time and cost.

"3D and AR technology in online shopping and B2B sales is the next frontier for manufacturers looking to connect with the digital consumer," says Ashley Crowder, VNTANA co-founder and CEO. "Integrating with Amazon's API to offer brands 3D deployment across Amazon.com at scale is another move forward for VNTANA to democratize 3D for the product manufacturing industry."

VNTANA's API first digital asset management platform and patented Intelligent Optimization algorithms are key to the success as most 3D design files are too large for web display. VNTANA's software automates the conversion and optimization process so brands can instantly create all the 3D model derivatives they need from their existing design files and publish 3D to Amazon, eCommerce, Google search, and other stores and platforms. No 3D expertise required.

About VNTANA

VNTANA is a 3D asset management platform that enables manufacturers to improve efficiency, drive sales, and lead the digital transformation with a single platform to securely collaborate, share, and publish 3D models, digital twins and simulations from any software to any platform. This is made possible by our patented, Intelligent Optimization algorithms which enable clients like Kohler, Puma and Astec Industries to instantly publish 3D manufacturing designs to websites and XR headsets for design collaboration, training and sales which has proven to reduce costs, increase speed to market and increase sales.

