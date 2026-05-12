VNTANA Joins AWS Spatial Data Management on AWS (SDMA) as Official Partner, Helping Manufacturers Unlock CAD Data Across Sales, Training, Marketing, and Physical AI

"Manufacturers have decades of valuable CAD data locked inside engineering systems," said Ashley Crowder, CEO VNTANA. "Our partnership with AWS unlocks that data into lightweight, AI-ready 3D assets that power sales, training, digital twins, and Physical AI workflows across the enterprise." Post this

CAD files processed through SDMA are automatically transformed by VNTANA's patented optimization engine, which reduces file sizes by up to 99% while preserving visual fidelity and BOM (bill of materials) structure — keeping assembly hierarchies, component relationships, and part data intact through the conversion. Output formats include GLB, GLTF, and USD/USDZ, covering web visualization, AR/VR, iOS, and NVIDIA Omniverse Isaac Sim for Physical AI development.

Manufacturers can activate the same optimized 3D data across four workflows:

Sales & Marketing: VNTANA's enterprise-grade 3D viewer lets sales teams share interactive product models via browser link — no downloads or plugins required. Teams can present complex equipment remotely, navigate the full part hierarchy, isolate specific components, and place products in AR. Rendered images and video are generated automatically from the same models, replacing manual photography workflows.

Training: Training teams can embed the VNTANA viewer directly into Learning Management Systems (LMS). Technicians and operators can explore assemblies, identify parts by clicking through the component hierarchy, and take precise measurements using the built-in measurement tool — all in a browser, on any device, without physical access to the equipment.

Physical AI: The same optimized assets that support sales and training can feed Physical AI pipelines. VNTANA produces USD output compatible with NVIDIA Omniverse Isaac Sim, enabling manufacturers to convert existing CAD libraries into structured training data for robotics and autonomous systems. The VNTANA connector can also generate 2D renders from pre-defined angles to provide structured images to train AI models.

The VNTANA connector is available now through the AWS Marketplace. For implementation support, contact [email protected].

Full SDMA documentation: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/solutions/spatial-data-management-on-aws/

About VNTANA

VNTANA is a leading enterprise 3D digital asset management that transforms complex CAD and 3D models into downstream-ready product content — including optimized GLB, GLTF, and USD files, rendered images, video, interactive 3D viewers, and AI-ready assets. Designed to streamline workflows, VNTANA acts as a centralized 3D DAM that governs and distributes content across eCommerce, sales, marketing, training, service and AI—without manual work or complex software. Businesses use VNTANA to unlock the full value of their 3D content across the entire product lifecycle. Learn more at vntana.com https://www.vntana.com or on the AWS Marketplace https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ooio3bidshgy4.

Media Contact

Ashley Crowder, VNTANA, 1 5712179225, [email protected], www.VNTANA.com

SOURCE VNTANA