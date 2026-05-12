VNTANA Joins AWS Spatial Data Management on AWS (SDMA) as Official Partner, Helping Manufacturers Unlock CAD Data Across Sales, Training, Marketing, and Physical AI

VNTANA and AWS are partnering to help manufacturers unlock the full value of their CAD data with an enterprise-ready pipeline for sales, training, marketing, and Physical AI. Through the new AWS Spatial Data Management on AWS (SDMA) integration, manufacturers can now automatically transform complex engineering files into lightweight, web-ready, and AI-ready 3D assets via VNTANA's patented software—powering everything from interactive product experiences to robotics simulation at scale.
LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VNTANA, the enterprise 3D digital asset management platform (3D DAM), today announced it has joined the AWS Spatial Data Management on AWS (SDMA) partner ecosystem. The integration delivers a preconfigured CAD-to-GLTF and CAD-to-USD pipeline through SDMA with the VNTANA enterprise 3D viewer, enabling manufacturers and robotics companies to automatically transform complex CAD files into optimized, web-ready 3D assets — activating product data across the entire business without manual processing or specialized software.
Most manufacturers have years of detailed CAD models locked inside engineering systems. Sharing that data across sales, training, marketing, or AI pipelines has historically required weeks of manual work per file, separate tooling for each use case, and repeated rebuilding of assets across teams. The VNTANA connector for SDMA eliminates that bottleneck at the pipeline level.
CAD files processed through SDMA are automatically transformed by VNTANA's patented optimization engine, which reduces file sizes by up to 99% while preserving visual fidelity and BOM (bill of materials) structure — keeping assembly hierarchies, component relationships, and part data intact through the conversion. Output formats include GLB, GLTF, and USD/USDZ, covering web visualization, AR/VR, iOS, and NVIDIA Omniverse Isaac Sim for Physical AI development.
Manufacturers can activate the same optimized 3D data across four workflows:
- Sales & Marketing: VNTANA's enterprise-grade 3D viewer lets sales teams share interactive product models via browser link — no downloads or plugins required. Teams can present complex equipment remotely, navigate the full part hierarchy, isolate specific components, and place products in AR. Rendered images and video are generated automatically from the same models, replacing manual photography workflows.
- Training: Training teams can embed the VNTANA viewer directly into Learning Management Systems (LMS). Technicians and operators can explore assemblies, identify parts by clicking through the component hierarchy, and take precise measurements using the built-in measurement tool — all in a browser, on any device, without physical access to the equipment.
- Physical AI: The same optimized assets that support sales and training can feed Physical AI pipelines. VNTANA produces USD output compatible with NVIDIA Omniverse Isaac Sim, enabling manufacturers to convert existing CAD libraries into structured training data for robotics and autonomous systems. The VNTANA connector can also generate 2D renders from pre-defined angles to provide structured images to train AI models.
The VNTANA connector is available now through the AWS Marketplace. For implementation support, contact [email protected].
Full SDMA documentation: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/solutions/spatial-data-management-on-aws/
About VNTANA
VNTANA is a leading enterprise 3D digital asset management that transforms complex CAD and 3D models into downstream-ready product content — including optimized GLB, GLTF, and USD files, rendered images, video, interactive 3D viewers, and AI-ready assets. Designed to streamline workflows, VNTANA acts as a centralized 3D DAM that governs and distributes content across eCommerce, sales, marketing, training, service and AI—without manual work or complex software. Businesses use VNTANA to unlock the full value of their 3D content across the entire product lifecycle. Learn more at vntana.com https://www.vntana.com or on the AWS Marketplace https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ooio3bidshgy4.
Media Contact
Ashley Crowder, VNTANA, 1 5712179225, [email protected], www.VNTANA.com
SOURCE VNTANA
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