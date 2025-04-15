Voiant Acquires Voxeleron to expand ophthalmic clinical research with AI Technology

This acquisition is a strategic leap forward for Voiant. Our integrated platform will deliver deeper clinical insights, faster timelines, enhanced quality, and cost efficiencies, ultimately benefiting patients in need. Post this

Jim Primerano, CEO of Voiant, commented, "This acquisition is a strategic leap forward for Voiant. By combining our proven expertise with Voxeleron's AI-powered innovation, we are setting new standards in ophthalmic clinical research. Our integrated platform will deliver deeper clinical insights, faster timelines, enhanced quality, and cost efficiencies, ultimately benefiting patients in need."

Jonathan Oakley and Daniel Russakoff, Voxeleron co-founders, added, "We are excited to come together with Voiant. Our advanced AI image analysis capabilities, combined with Voiant's extensive clinical trial expertise, will change the paradigm in the field of ophthalmology. Together, we will drive innovation and improve patient outcomes."

Voiant will leverage its newly combined capabilities with continued investment to advance biomarker development and image analysis capabilities at an unparalleled pace. Our global investment in AI/ML development demonstrates our dedication to remaining at the forefront of clinical research innovation.

By leveraging our 30-year legacy of excellence and highlighting new AI-powered capabilities, Voiant positions itself as an innovative yet reliable clinical trial imaging partner.

About Voiant:

Voiant is the industry leading AI-based clinical trial imaging solution provider with unparalleled scientific and clinical domain expertise, providing biopharmaceutical companies with high-speed delivery of quality clinical endpoint data.

Additional information is available at www.voiantclinical.com.

About Voxeleron

Voxeleron is a pioneering company in AI-driven ophthalmic image analysis, offering advanced solutions for applications in medicine, biology, and beyond. Voxeleron's platform provides image analysis software for all ophthalmic imagery, enabling researchers to accelerate clinical research, generate actionable results, and ultimately drive better patient outcomes.

Additional information is available at www.voxeleron.com

Media Contact

Info, Voiant, 1 (888) 963-3742, [email protected], www.voiantclinical.com

SOURCE Voiant