Voiant and Thirona announce commercial partnership for full scope services in imaging-based clinical trials for pulmonary diseases

"With Voiant's network of over 400 certified sites and Thirona's robust algorithm suites, our integrated platform efficiently meets comprehensive pulmonary research needs. Together, we offer rapid and reliable delivery of precise image endpoints for lung diseases", says Jim Primerano, CEO at Voiant.

"Imaging offers enormous new possibilities in drug and treatment development, but it requires solid experience to do it right and efficiently. Voiant's operational expertise and capabilities in managing complex imaging workflows form a perfect match with our competences in AI-powered lung image analysis." says Eva van Rikxoort, founder and CEO of Thirona.

About Voiant

Voiant is an industry leading clinical trial imaging solution provider with unparalleled scientific and clinical domain expertise, providing biopharmaceutical companies with high-speed delivery of quality clinical endpoint data. Voiant's fully configurable, highly scalable imaging platform can be accessed anywhere, on any device, enabling sites, readers and sponsors to work together within the same system, supporting the entire clinical imaging endpoint data delivery from images upload to queries management, data analysis and reporting. Over the last 30 years, Voiant has interpreted over half a billion images from hundreds of global clinical trials, aiding numerous biopharmaceutical companies bringing new treatments to patients across oncology, respiratory, ophthalmology, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal disease domains.

Additional information is available at www.voiantclinical.com.

About Thirona

To help make personalized treatment in lung diseases accessible for everyone, Thirona leverages artificial intelligence to deliver high-precision advanced lung image analysis and expertise-based services for MedTech, pharmaceutical and CRO companies. Thirona also partners with research institutions and medical companies to enable breakthroughs in precision medicine for the personalized treatment of pulmonary diseases. Founded by Eva van Rikxoort

in 2014, the company has established a proven track record of translating technology into certified clinical end-products through co-innovation with leading MedTech companies.

Thirona's state-of-the-art lung quantification platform LungQ™ consists of a comprehensive portfolio of robust high-performance AI-based algorithms trained on a wide range of disease-specific datasets, delivering consistent and reproducible results. The unique, scalable platform powers exploratory research studies as well as large multi-site clinical trials and has been cited in over 200 publications.

For more information visit: thirona.eu

