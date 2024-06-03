Voiant Boosts Ophthalmology Imaging Services, Doubling Reader Capacity

"The strategic adjustments in our ophthalmology division have not only expanded our capacity but have significantly enhanced the precision and speed with which we deliver results. The integration of cutting-edge technology and our skilled, long-tenured staff are pivotal in these improvements." Post this

Further enhancing these operational efficiencies, and in response to a growing demand in our Ophthalmology Services, Voiant has strategically invested in expanding its team of full-time, in-house, readers and integrating advanced technology to enhance performance and accuracy, bolstering its capability to manage extensive ophthalmology trials with increased efficiency.

Dr. Jason Slakter, Medical Director of Ophthalmology at Voiant, commented, "The strategic adjustments in our ophthalmology division have not only expanded our capacity but have significantly enhanced the precision and speed with which we deliver results. The integration of cutting-edge technology and our skilled, long-tenured staff are pivotal in these improvements."

These recent enhancements enable Voiant to support its sponsors more effectively, ensuring the faster development and delivery of therapies targeting a variety of ophthalmic diseases as well as providing ocular safety data for programs targeting systemic conditions.

About Voiant

Voiant is a leading provider of clinical trial imaging solutions, known for its unparalleled scientific and clinical domain expertise. It offers biopharmaceutical companies rapid, high-quality clinical endpoint data through a fully configurable and scalable imaging platform accessible from any device. This enables seamless collaboration among sites, readers, and sponsors throughout the clinical imaging process—from image upload to queries management, data analysis, and reporting. The ophthalmology franchise at Voiant, formerly known as D.A.R.C., specializes in eye diseases and operates an extensive network of over 2,000 certified sites, supporting a broad range of indications and modalities. With a rich history of completing over 200 ophthalmology studies, Voiant also provides comprehensive Ocular Safety solutions, leveraging its deep ophthalmology expertise to help sponsors assess ocular toxicities caused by certain treatment, notably in Oncology and CNS.

For more information, please visit www.voiantclinical.com.

