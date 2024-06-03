Voiant Boosts Ophthalmology Imaging Services, Doubling Reader Capacity

Voiant, a leader in clinical trial imaging solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its ophthalmology imaging services. These strategic advancements, including focused investments in technology coupled with a substantial increase in full-time staff and contractor resources, have more than doubled Voiant's reading capacity in the past six months.
WALTHAM, Mass., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voiant, a leader in clinical trial imaging solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its ophthalmology imaging services. These strategic advancements, including focused investments in technology coupled with a substantial increase in full-time staff and contractor resources, have more than doubled Voiant's reading capacity in the past six months. These improvements are highlighted by an impressive low discordance rate of less than 8%, a testament to the rigorous selection and training of ophthalmology readers through our proprietary, quality-based certification processes.
At Voiant, the meticulous process for selecting and training ophthalmology readers ensures high accuracy and efficiency in image analysis, leading to optimal quality of image reads. Our dedicated team of readers, boasting an average tenure with Voiant of over five years, exemplifies our commitment to consistency and expertise in the field. This approach not only minimizes the need for data reevaluation but also accelerates trial processes, reduces costs, and improves turnaround times for sponsors, all while expanding Voiant's operational bandwidth.
Further enhancing these operational efficiencies, and in response to a growing demand in our Ophthalmology Services, Voiant has strategically invested in expanding its team of full-time, in-house, readers and integrating advanced technology to enhance performance and accuracy, bolstering its capability to manage extensive ophthalmology trials with increased efficiency.
Dr. Jason Slakter, Medical Director of Ophthalmology at Voiant, commented, "The strategic adjustments in our ophthalmology division have not only expanded our capacity but have significantly enhanced the precision and speed with which we deliver results. The integration of cutting-edge technology and our skilled, long-tenured staff are pivotal in these improvements."
These recent enhancements enable Voiant to support its sponsors more effectively, ensuring the faster development and delivery of therapies targeting a variety of ophthalmic diseases as well as providing ocular safety data for programs targeting systemic conditions.
About Voiant
Voiant is a leading provider of clinical trial imaging solutions, known for its unparalleled scientific and clinical domain expertise. It offers biopharmaceutical companies rapid, high-quality clinical endpoint data through a fully configurable and scalable imaging platform accessible from any device. This enables seamless collaboration among sites, readers, and sponsors throughout the clinical imaging process—from image upload to queries management, data analysis, and reporting. The ophthalmology franchise at Voiant, formerly known as D.A.R.C., specializes in eye diseases and operates an extensive network of over 2,000 certified sites, supporting a broad range of indications and modalities. With a rich history of completing over 200 ophthalmology studies, Voiant also provides comprehensive Ocular Safety solutions, leveraging its deep ophthalmology expertise to help sponsors assess ocular toxicities caused by certain treatment, notably in Oncology and CNS.
