Voiant Expands Clinical Trial Imaging Services into Obesity and Metabolic Disease Research

"We're entering this market from a position of proven scientific, clinical, and regulatory expertise, strengthened by specialized operations and platform enablement... to deliver deeper insights with the quality and speed sponsors need to support the evolution of obesity clinical trials." Post this

Building on more than 30 years of collective clinical imaging experience and a track record supporting over 750 global clinical studies, Voiant addresses the growing needs of obesity and metabolic disease research through multimodality imaging capabilities, including MRI and DXA. These integrated modalities, alongside centralized quality control, site management, and regulatory-ready endpoint delivery, enable developers to evaluate body composition, muscle health, metabolic outcomes, and other clinically meaningful treatment effects. Central to this offering is Voiant's hands-on operational approach, including dedicated imaging specialists and in-house DXA subject matter experts who work directly with sites to drive imaging consistency, reduce variability, and maintain data quality throughout the clinical trial lifecycle.

The services are powered by Voiant Hub®, the company's configurable technology platform that connects sites, readers, and sponsors through unified imaging workflows. Designed to adapt to protocol-specific requirements, Voiant Hub enables rapid customization, streamlined execution, and efficient endpoint delivery all in one platform. This integrated approach reduces complexity, accelerates turnaround times, and helps sponsors access imaging data faster while maintaining rigorous standards for quality and compliance.

Jim Primerano, Chief Executive Officer at Voiant, commented:

"Our expansion into obesity and metabolic disease research reflects both the evolving needs of our customers and the strength of the foundation we've built at Voiant. We're entering this market from a position of proven scientific, clinical, and regulatory expertise, strengthened by specialized operations and platform enablement designed for obesity imaging. Together, these pillars enable us to deliver deeper insights with the quality and speed sponsors need to support the evolution of obesity clinical trials."

The expansion into obesity and metabolic disease research marks the latest step in Voiant's ongoing growth strategy. By leveraging Voiant's operational excellence, extensible clinical trial imaging platform, and proven regulatory rigor, Voiant continues to assert its role as a trusted clinical trial imaging CRO for sponsors seeking high-quality imaging endpoint delivery throughout the drug development lifecycle.

Media Contact

Vivian Nguyen, Voiant, 1 8889633742, [email protected], https://www.voiantclinical.com/

SOURCE Voiant