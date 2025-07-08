Voiant Expands Regulatory Capabilities with the Completion of a Successful FDA Remote Regulatory Assessment (RRA)

Voiant successfully completed its first FDA Remote Regulatory Assessment (RRA) with no observations or concerns, demonstrating its strong compliance, innovative infrastructure, and leadership in modern regulatory practices.
WALTHAM, Mass., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voiant, a leader in clinical trial imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first FDA Remote Regulatory Assessment (RRA), marking a significant step forward in the Company's commitment to regulatory innovation and operational excellence.
The RRA, conducted earlier this year, was initiated by the FDA as a remote alternative to a traditional on-site inspection. Voiant voluntarily accepted the RRA, which was made possible by our strong compliance history, successful prior inspections, and our globally integrated, paperless infrastructure. The assessment concluded with no observations or items of concern—no FDA Form 483 was issued.
During the RRA, Voiant provided remote data verification via its centralized clinical trial imaging platform Voiant Hub, submission of all supporting requested trial records and requested company procedures, and review of readers' workflows within system. The process was completed efficiently and transparently, with close coordination between Voiant and the sponsor throughout every step.
"This milestone reflects our proactive approach to regulatory collaboration and our readiness to support evolving FDA oversight models," said Laura Guzman, VP of Quality Assurance & Regulatory Compliance at Voiant. "We are proud to demonstrate that our systems and processes meet the highest standards, whether evaluated on-site or remotely."
Voiant's growing experience with RRAs underscores its commitment to innovation, compliance, and operational flexibility in clinical trial imaging. These capabilities are now regularly highlighted in sponsor audits and reinforce Voiant's leadership in modern regulatory engagement.
